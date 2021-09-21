Inogen Strengthens Commercial Capabilities Through New Ashfield Relationship

GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), (“Inogen” or “the Company”), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced an agreement to enhance its go-to-market capabilities with Ashfield Healthcare, LLC, part of UDG Healthcare (“Ashfield”).

Under the agreement, Ashfield will add approximately twenty dedicated sales representatives to Inogen’s prescriber sales organization, and provide access to its best-in-class proprietary insights and data, including the specialized healthcare intelligence platform Gravity.ai, to support Inogen’s growth strategy and drive performance in the clinician sales channel. The combined sales organization will benefit from access to Ashfield’s comprehensive offering of analytics tools, sales operations support, and personalized concierge services that will help drive productivity and efficiency.

“Forming this relationship marks an important milestone in our strategic plan of improving market penetration for portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) with one of the most critical constituents, the clinicians,” said Nabil Shabshab, Chief Executive Officer and President. “By enhancing our coverage of select clinicians and increasing our collaboration with healthcare prescribers overall, we will raise awareness of the importance of the POC’s role in oxygen therapy and of Inogen’s leading offerings. We believe this will further enhance our ability to better serve oxygen therapy patients right at the start of their diagnosis and ongoing to maximize the impact we can deliver.”

George Parr, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer commented: “Collaborating with Ashfield expands the impact we can have on patients by building on our direct-to-consumer capabilities, and is in line with our commitment to invest in our commercial operations and enhance our go-to-market strategies within the clinician channel. Through the efforts across both direct-to-consumer and clinician channels, we are confident of our ability to favorably drive POC penetration and improve results.”

About Inogen

We are a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. We primarily develop, manufacture and market innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Ashfield Healthcare, LLC

Ashfield Healthcare, LLC, part of UDG Healthcare, is an integrated healthcare services partner, offering a breadth of services across strategic consulting, benchmarking, commercialization, customer engagement, events, marketing and communications.

Ashfield comprises three clearly defined, integrated business units: Ashfield Advisory, Ashfield Engage and Ashfield Health. Together, the Ashfield team uses imagination, strategy and action to redefine and deepen client partnerships, reimagine health and improve lives.

Ashfield has carefully curated its business through the acquisition of 24 companies and is committed to offering streamlined services to best meet its clients’ needs. With a presence in 50 countries, over 7,000 employees strive to provide best-in-class service for more than 300 clients, including the top 30 global pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, go to www.oneashfield.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to the Company’s physician sales force, including the expansion of the sales team and implementation of healthcare intelligence platforms and tools through its partnership with Ashfield Healthcare, LLC and its impact on clinician awareness, POC penetration, and sales team productivity. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks that the agreement with Ashfield is not fully realized to the potential that the Company currently believes, including the ability of the combined sales team to increase penetration of the portable oxygen market, risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue; risks related to the Company’s supply chain and limited availability of semiconductor chips used in its batteries and POCs or cost inflation for such components; the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in reimbursement rates and reimbursement and regulatory policies; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; intellectual property risks if Inogen is unable to secure and maintain patent or other intellectual property protection for the intellectual property used in its products. In addition, Inogen's business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its products; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; and risks associated with international operations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.