Serimmune and Mymee Collaborate on Research Study to Better Define the Role of Antibodies in SARS-CoV-2 Symptoms

GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serimmune, a leader in understanding the antibody repertoire's role in human disease, and Mymee, a leading provider of digital care programs for reducing persistent symptoms resulting from autoimmune disease, chronic inflammation and long haul COVID, announced today that they will collaborate on a clinical research study to describe the role antibodies play in patients suffering from COVID-19. The partnership includes collaborating on research to understand the presence of antibodies in people with autoimmunity, including disease activity and those most at risk.

The study, which will use Serimmune's proprietary Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology, is designed to assess individual immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 from both natural infection and vaccination, and track those responses over a five-year period. This data will help researchers better understand how variations in antibody response may influence COVID-19 symptoms from very mild to severe. More than 200 million COVID cases and 4 million deaths have been reported globally since the pandemic began in December 2019.1 Experts predict that up to 35% of both asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID cases will develop some form of long haul COVID.2

As part of this collaboration agreement, patients participating in Mymee’s digital care programs for autoimmunity and long haul COVID will be eligible to participate. Participants in the study will receive access to their personalized antibody map, which characterizes their own unique set of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, and will be provided with ongoing information about their immunity to the virus over time. There is no charge to participants for participating in the study.

“As a company exclusively focused on empowering people with autoimmune disorders to reduce their symptoms, we are proud to be taking this important step forward with Serimmune to accelerate our understanding of the immune system’s role in human disease, starting with long haul COVID,” said CEO and founder of Mymee, Mette Dyhrberg. “We believe the research will show that adding antibody testing, like that available from Serimmune, to Mymee’s toolkit will expand our ability to further support our members with powerful new insights about the risk of developing autoimmune disease so we can be ahead of the diagnosis.”

“As a leader in consumer health focused on autoimmune conditions, Mymee is the perfect partner to deepen our understanding of the nature of personal immune responses to infection, like the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Noah Nasser, CEO of Serimmune. “As our knowledge around COVID-19 continues to evolve, there are still many questions left unanswered about who is most at risk of being affected and why. Our SERA platform is a key tool to assist researchers and other stakeholders in finding answers. Together with Mymee, we hope to contribute significantly and directly to this body of evidence.”

About Serimmune

Serimmune is a leader in understanding antibody repertoire and is focused on identifying and exploiting the universe of relationships between antibodies and antigens. The company’s Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis (SERA) technology platform applies bacterial display peptide libraries, next generation sequencing, machine learning and custom bioinformatics to reveal the many diverse antigens stimulating immunity. Serimmune’s human immunity map is a growing database that can be interrogated to uncover disease information for the development of multiplex diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The company was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors such as Illumina Ventures, LabCorp, and Merck. For more information visit www.serimmune.com.

About Mymee

Mymee Inc. is the leading provider of digital care programs designed to help people with autoimmune disease and COVID long haul reclaim their health. Published research has established that 80% of immune system function is controlled by environmental factors, including diet and lifestyle. Mymee's clinically-validated platform combines data analytics and one-on-one coaching to find each person’s triggers, reduce symptoms and guide meaningful improvements in quality of life. 79% Mymee members see reductions in common autoimmunity symptoms like fatigue, brain fog and pain within the first 8 weeks. Mymee is a preferred network partner of Mount Sinai Hospital and a recent recipient of Fast Company's 2021 the World Changing Ideas Awards. To learn more about Mymee visit www.mymee.com

