HyperX Named Official Gaming Peripherals Partner of National Skateboarding Champion Minna Stess

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it is the official gaming peripherals partner of national skateboarding prodigy and champion Minna Stess. Enhancing HyperX’s ambassador roster and global gaming lifestyle brand, Stess will exclusively wear and promote HyperX gaming headsets and participate in various HyperX marketing initiatives, including social activations and We’re All Gamers campaign.

“As a teenager and female athlete in a male-dominated sport who also loves gaming, it’s very important to me to partner with companies who encourage diversity and inclusion for everyone,” said Stess. “I’m excited to join forces with HyperX as we all work to break the mold and change perceptions, while encouraging young women like myself to keep chasing after their dreams.”

At 15 years old, Stess is one of the best park skaters in the world and the youngest member of the USA Skateboarding Women’s Park National Team. Park skateboarding made its debut at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Stess will be competing to earn her spot on the 2024 US Olympic team. Stess started competing at five years old and competed in her first Pro Women in California Skateboarding contest at age 11. She continued progressing as a contest skater , winning the Mystic Skate Cup Ladies Bowl in Prague, Czech Republic and placing second at the La Kantera Bowl in Spain. Stess has also competed in XGames and the Dew Tour, and recently won the 2021 USA National Championships.

“HyperX remains focused on infusing industries within the gaming ecosystem and encouraging all gaming personalities to express themselves, and we are proud to welcome Minna to the ambassador family,” said Dustin Illingworth, celebrity and athlete marketing manager, HyperX. “As an inspiration for young female athletes, Stess’ fun, humble and authentic personality is a perfect addition to the HyperX roster as we continue to grow our gaming lifestyle brand.”

As a HyperX brand ambassador, Stess will sport a HyperX sticker on her skateboard and receive products across all categories for herself and her community. In addition, Stess will get the HyperX Heroes treatment, including her own hero illustration as she joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent on the HyperX roster, including football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Ariel Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

