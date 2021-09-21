Charli AI Unveils Unified Workspace To Solve Digital Workplace Chaos

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AI-driven content manager Charli AI (“Charli”) announced a new unified workspace for digital content and cloud apps alongside the expansion of its already industry-leading 500+ app integration ecosystem powered by the Tray Platform, a highly flexible and scalable solution that allows users to quickly stand up custom API integrations in a low-code environment​. The remote-first world has not only led to the geographic distribution of the global workforce, but to a stark increase in the volume of content being created, managed, and shared across teams and browsers. In combination with its scalable artificial intelligence (AI), Charli's unified workspace and seamless app integrations help enterprise teams and individuals to work smarter and collaborate faster by helping them find, share, and manage content across their cloud apps in one workspace.

“The way professionals work has changed dramatically in the face of remote and hybrid work; information has become siloed — scattering important documents, notes and links across tools, apps, and systems that not only hinder the recall of information and overall productivity, but make teamwork and collaboration a nightmare,” says Kevin Collins, CEO and Founder of Charli AI. “Charli is helping teams manage the scattered content/files and work smarter. With the new unified workspace, it becomes effortless for teams to track, manage, find, and share everything quickly, from one place. Our AI is best-in-class and, in less than a year, we’ve seen our integration ecosystem grow to over 500 apps, allowing our users to connect the apps they already love to create, manage, and distribute content. We are excited to team up with Tray.io to continue the expansion of our app integration ecosystem and improve the overall experience of work for professionals across North America.”

Charli’s new unified workspace now includes:

Integrations with over 500 apps, including Dropbox, Slack, G Suite, and Asana

AI to understand, organize, track, and file content across apps and teams

AI document categorization; auto-tagging; and information extraction for invoices, receipts, agreements, cap tables, PDFs, Google Docs, and more

Powerful content intelligence powered by GPT-3 to understand documents, web pages, content and create summaries to streamline information sharing and reading across teams

An AI workflow engine for advanced and personalized automation through the use of hashtags, conversations, context, suggestions and notes

Natural language understanding and next-gen command line capabilities to chat with Charli from anywhere

“Charli is an exceptional experience-first content management solution and will transform the way teams work together through its AI,” says Mike Vaccaro, VP, Global Partnerships & Alliances at Tray.io “With access to Tray.io’s APIs, Charli will not only expand its ecosystem of app integrations but will be even more effective at amalgamating sources of information across individual browsers, team-specific apps, cloud storage, chat applications, email, and project management tools. This is just the beginning for Charli, and we could not be more excited to help them bring some stability to the workforce after 18 months of turbulence.”

Users interested in joining Charli can visit Charli.AI to sign up.

About Charli AI

Charli AI (Charli) is a first-of-its-kind, AI-driven content manager. Charli’s unified workspace is where digital content and cloud apps live, making information and content easy to track, manage, find and share for distributed workers. Charli is connected to 500+ applications, meaning that connecting the platform to your favourite tools and cloud apps can be done effortlessly. Charli’s goal is to get rid of content chaos so the remote and hybrid workforce can focus on meaningful work and put more “life” back into their work-life balance. For more information about Charli, visit https://charli.ai/

About Tray.io

Tray.io is low-code automation for everyone. The Tray.io General Automation Platform democratizes automation and integration so anyone can easily turn their unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS solutions, which are expensive, complex, and code-intensive, Tray.io’s flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. Process innovation is today’s competitive advantage since companies can no longer differentiate on their tech stack alone. The promise of SaaS led to an avalanche of siloed point solutions that require businesses to force their processes into rigid, predetermined schema. The Tray Platform removes these limitations, empowering both non-technical and technical users to create sophisticated workflow automations that streamline data movement and actions across multiple applications. Freed from tedious and repetitive tasks, citizen automators, product leaders, and IT are able to uplevel their skill set with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that’s right for their business. Teams at leading companies including FICO, New Relic, Segment, and Udemy bring the future of work to life using Tray.io’s solutions. Love your work. Automate the rest.™