PAVmed subsidiary Veris Health joins Microsoft for startups global program and engages Loka as software development partner.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that its major subsidiary Veris Health Inc. (“Veris”) has been accepted into Microsoft for Startups, a global program from Microsoft dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of startups. The Company also announced that Veris has entered into a definitive services agreement with leading full-service Silicon Valley-based full-stack software development firm Loka Inc. (“Loka”) to build its remote digital healthcare platform.

As a Microsoft for Startups program member, Veris will have access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support which will allow it to use Microsoft’s cloud storage, data analytics, and other technologies to rapidly build and deploy its platform with state-of-the-art, built-in redundancy and security. Loka will build the Veris platform on Microsoft Azure, which includes Azure AI & Machine Learning clinical analytics, Azure IoT patient monitoring, and numerous other cutting-edge healthcare focused products and services.

“We are honored that our new digital health subsidiary Veris Health is one of a select group of worldwide companies inducted into the Microsoft for Startups program,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Veris’ Executive Chairman. “We plan to fully leverage this relationship with Microsoft to assure that the Veris platform utilizes the most cutting-edge technologies to facilitate and optimize cancer care through remote patient monitoring and data analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence. In Loka, we have identified the ideal software development partner, with extensive experience in using these sophisticated tools in complex healthcare applications.”

“Today’s aggressive outpatient cancer treatments leave patients unmonitored while at risk of serious complications, leading to high rates of hospitalization, poor patient quality of life, and increasing health system costs,” said James Mitchell, M.D., PAVmed’s VP of Digital Health and Veris’ Chief Medical Officer. “Our technology is designed to allow oncologists to detect early signs of common cancer-related complications, provide longitudinal trends of physiologic and clinical data, offer data-driven risk management tools for precision oncology, and incorporate additional prospects for substantial value-creation through data monetization and biotherapeutic clinical trial support.”

“Complex digital health platforms such as ours require interoperability with other health information technology systems, robust data security, and strict regulatory compliance. Microsoft is at the forefront of providing such critical features within their cloud infrastructure. State-of-the-art, Microsoft-led healthcare initiatives including healthcare applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence will play an important role in Veris’ plan to use data analytics to improve care and enhance shareholder value,” Dr. Mitchell added.

“Veris Health’s mission to create an integrated digital healthcare platform for millions of cancer patients and their oncologists is a great fit for our program,” said Sally Ann Frank, Worldwide Lead—Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups. “We look forward to working with Veris to accelerate its development and growth while helping to deliver innovative solutions to cancer patients and their physicians.”

Veris, a majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed, acquired Oncodisc Inc., a digital health company with groundbreaking tools to improve personalized cancer care in May 2021. Veris is developing a remote cancer care platform that integrates an intelligent implantable vascular access port with physiologic sensing, software with symptom reporting and telehealth functions, and advanced data analytics. Veris’ groundbreaking vascular access port contains biologic sensors capable of generating continuous data on key physiologic parameters known to predict adverse outcomes in cancer patients undergoing treatment. Wireless communication to the patient’s smartphone and its cloud-based digital healthcare platform seek to deliver actionable real time data to patients and physicians efficiently and effectively. Veris is targeting FDA 510(k) clearance of the intelligent implantable vascular access port and launch of the remote digital healthcare platform for H2-2022.

About PAVmed and Veris

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company with a diversified product pipeline addressing unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device. Its GI Health division also includes the complementary EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Its Minimally Invasive Interventions division markets its CarpX® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Other divisions include Infusion Therapy (PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device and NextFlo™ Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Loka

Loka, Inc. (Loka) is a Silicon Valley-based full-stack software consultancy that helps companies ship their innovations faster. Loka serves a wide range of customers who share an impatience to make an impact – from startups funded by Sequoia and Greylock, to companies on Forbes 50 AI of 2021 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, all the way up to Fortune 500 brands. More than just “doing the work”, Loka helps founders and leaders envision, design, and execute software projects at every stage. Visit www.loka.com for more information.

