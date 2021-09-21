Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Partners with AccessOne to Give All Patients Access to Affordable Healthcare Payment Plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccessOne, a leading provider of patient financing options designed to help consumers manage their healthcare costs, today announced a partnership with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, one of the largest academic health systems in North Carolina. All patients of the 1,535-bed health system will qualify for low or no-interest payment plans that they can adjust based on their financial needs without added financial burden on the health system.

Wake Forest Baptist Vice President of Patient Financial Services, Anthony Cunningham, understands the challenges facing many patients. “It has been more than 18 months since the pandemic began, and many of our patients are still feeling the financial impact of COVID-19,” he said. “Physical health and financial health are both important, and we want to ensure everyone has access to flexible, affordable payment plans so they can get the care they need, when they need it. Patients also have the convenience of combining all their Wake Forest Baptist bills for their family into a single, manageable, monthly payment.”

Meeting the needs of all patients, regardless of their financial situation, is one of Wake Forest Baptist’s top priorities. According to a Transunion report, 40% of consumers would put off paying medical bills due to financial hardship, second only to student loans. Additionally, two-thirds of consumers reported concern about their ability to pay for their medical expenses in 2021 due to the financial pressures of the pandemic.

“Inclusive patient financing is one of the best ways for the healthcare system to enable equal access to quality healthcare,” said Mark Spinner, CEO, AccessOne. “Our technology-enabled managed service automates the patient financing process, making it easy for both patients and healthcare staff. Patients don’t have to decide between their own financial health and their healthcare needs, and the payment process is streamlined making it convenient for healthcare staff.”

For more information about AccessOne, please visit www.accessonemedcard.com.

About AccessOne

AccessOne, the leading AI-powered patient financing solution, helps over one million patients nationwide afford to pay for out-of-pocket medical costs. With flexible loan terms, no credit reporting, and no one turned away, AccessOne partners with health systems to offer co-branded patient financing helps providers reach more patients in their communities who need care, while meaningfully lowering the financial barriers to receiving high-quality healthcare. Physician founded AccessOne is designed to empower patients to get the care they need while supporting health systems in staying financially solvent. Reimagining recourse for the way healthcare should be. Learn more at www.accessonemedcard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (www.wakehealth.edu) is a pre-eminent academic health system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and part of Atrium Health Enterprise. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s two main components are an integrated clinical system – anchored by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem – that includes Brenner Children’s Hospital, five community hospitals, more than 300 primary and specialty care locations and more than 2,700 physicians; and Wake Forest School of Medicine, the academic core of Atrium Health Enterprise and a recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research that includes Wake Forest Innovations, a commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care through new medical technologies and biomedical discovery. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist employs more than 20,000 teammates, part of Atrium Health’s 70,000 teammates across the Southeast. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist provided a record-setting $596.2 million in community benefits during the 2020 fiscal year, which includes unreimbursed care, charity care, education and research, and community health improvement. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.