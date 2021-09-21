GK Software Partners with Flexa to Support Digital Currency Payments

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GK Software today announced it has partnered with Flexa, the leading pure-digital payments network, to enable merchants using TransAction+, GK’s leading payment processing application, to seamlessly accept dozens of different digital currencies in a fast and completely fraud-proof way.

Today’s customers are demanding retailers accept digital currencies as a method of payment, with 57% of consumers saying they would choose where to shop based in part on whether they have the right mix of digital payment options. That’s why GK Software has joined forces with Flexa to help merchants meet this rise in demand and adapt quickly to the future of payments.

Merchants already integrated on TransAction+ will be able to easily accept digital currency payments using the Flexa network. Together, the collaboration will allow merchants to:

Accept dozens of digital currencies, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE), among many others;

Add in-store and online acceptance of digital currencies to their payments portfolio using existing POS hardware and software;

Protect their business from fraud or loss from the time of authorization, all at no extra cost;

Empower consumers to use digital currency payments with virtually no overhead; and

Receive settlement in US dollars or the digital currency of their choice.

“Digital currency is growing in popularity, which is why the most advanced retailers are offering digital payments for their shoppers,” said Todd Barstow, VP of Payments Solutions, GK Software USA. “Our unique partnership with Flexa will allow merchants using TransAction+ to easily accept cryptocurrency payments, enriching the shopping experience and driving customer loyalty as we embark on this exciting new chapter in the world of payments.”

“As the fastest, most fraud-proof payments network in the world, Flexa is committed to helping merchants give their customers the freedom to pay how they want,” said Trevor Filter, co-founder, Flexa. “Merchants who connect to Flexa through our integration with GK Software will benefit from unlocking contactless digital currency as a payment option in an innovative and cost-effective way.”

To learn more about the partnership and how GK Software and Flexa are working together to enable seamless digital currency acceptance for merchants, visit GK Software at the MAG 2021 Annual Conference from September 20th to 21st in Orlando, Florida.

About GK Software

GK Software breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its OmniPOS solution for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints. Ten of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK Software, and GK is the fastest growing global POS provider in new installations. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments. We provide merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa’s mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world.