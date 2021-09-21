Jesta I.S. and CITCON Partner to Bring Digital and Contactless Payment Solutions to Retailers Worldwide

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S. Inc., a leading developer and provider of modular cloud solutions and unified ERP for omnichannel retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers, and CITCON, a leading digital payments company, have announced the availability of an integration between Jesta’s Vision Suite cloud software and CITCON’s digital payment solution. The integration empowers Vision Suite clients with the ability to accept more customer payment methods, improving shopping experiences overall and furthering opportunities for global omnichannel growth.

The integration between Jesta’s in-store and mobile Point-of-Sale cloud software and CITCON’s all-in-one payment solution allows merchants to accept payments using popular digital wallets including:

Alipay

China UnionPay

PayPal

Venmo

WeChat Pay

The integration enables Vision Suite clients to accept contactless payments from consumers using mobile devices leveraging QR code technology. For merchants, the payment solutions offered do not increase PCI scope.

Seth Friedman, Vice President of Partnerships at CITCON, said: “The partnership with Jesta I.S. enables Vision Suite clients to quickly and cost-effectively implement payment technology to accept digital wallets enabled by CITCON. CITCON is trusted by thousands of merchants worldwide and we’re excited to help Jesta I.S. clients grow their business and please their customers by offering them new payment options.”

“Jesta I.S. is pleased to partner with CITCON,” said Arvind Gupta, President of Jesta I.S. “This relationship gives Vision Suite merchants access to billions of consumers worldwide. Digital payment wallets reduce the challenges of global commerce and facilitate international growth. The technology will keep our clients ahead of ever-evolving shopper expectations and industry essentials.”

About CITCON: CITCON is the global leader in mobile payment. Founded in 2015, CITCON built payment infrastructure to enable billions of mobile wallet and alternative payment consumers to shop and pay anywhere, anytime around the world. In the last three years, Fortune 1000 businesses such as L’Oreal, Hermes, Texas Instruments, Nordstrom, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Revolve, Tumi, Samsonite, Blue Nile, and many more have chosen CITCON’s mobile payment solutions to expand their payment and commerce infrastructure to support their next phase of business expansion. CITCON is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has five regional offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.citcon.com.

About Jesta I.S.: In business for more than 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global developer and provider of enterprise software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers. Customers like Cole Haan, DSW, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis and Puma use Jesta Vision Suite cloud platform for product design, demand planning, merchandising, inventory management, store operations and direct-to-consumer deliveries. Learn more at www.jestais.com.