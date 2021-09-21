US Eye Adds New Partnerships in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Eye, a physician-led network of patient-centric eye care practices, has recently expanded its practice base to 50 clinics and five surgery centers across the southeastern United States.

The US Eye practice network, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, has partnered with Griffey Eye Care located in Chesapeake, Virginia; Albemarle Eye Center in northeastern North Carolina; and Sungate Medical Group in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. US Eye has also expanded its Florida footprint with the addition of Lake Eye Associates, a well-established group of 5 ophthalmologists and 3 optometrists in The Villages in Central Florida.

All practices offer comprehensive eye care services, dry eye management, glaucoma evaluations and management, cataract and LASIK surgery, diabetic eye care, macular degeneration management, ocular disease prevention, and more.

“It has been an exciting month for our team and new partners,” said US Eye Founder and CEO, David Shoemaker, M.D. “We take pride in helping our partners expand their practices by enriching the patient experience in the communities they serve. It is our goal to offer US Eye member practices access to the most innovative technology, treatment options and pharmaceuticals, while refining operations to utilize proven industry best practices.”

Kerry Solomon, M.D., US Eye Physicians Advisory Board member, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Our new partners are leaders in their respective fields, and we are honored to join forces with the very best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the nation. We couldn’t feel more enthusiastic for the opportunities ahead. It’s clear that we are collectively ‘Better Together!’”

Patients of US Eye member practices have direct access to a broad network of surgeons, best-in-class technology and the most advanced eye care services, including laser cataract surgery, all-laser LASIK, glaucoma, retina and cornea care. In addition, select practices offer non-eye care services including cosmetic facial surgery, dermatology, audiology and skin care.

Speaking of the opportunities available through US Eye, Jitendra Swarup, M.D., managing partner at Albemarle Eye Center commented, “The US Eye model is founded on successful, industry-leading standards that positively impact the patient experience. The patient-first culture, combined with physician leadership, truly differentiates US Eye from other organizations. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing 95 providers and over 1,000 staff members across 4 states. The company currently operates 50 offices and 5 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.