People Tech Group Partners with UiPath to Launch New Automation Practice

NEW YORK & REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, and People Tech Group (PTG), a Cloud, Data & AI Transformation and Engineering Services company, today announced that the companies have launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services capability for organizations looking to increase efficiency through enterprise automation software. Through this partnership, PTG now offers the UiPath industry-leading automation platform along with proactive, ongoing service and support to fuel digital transformation efforts for its customers around the world.

According to the UiPath 2021 Office Worker Survey, on average, global respondents said they waste four and a half hours a week on tasks they think could be automated – with 40% revealing their employer increased investments in automation software in 2021. UiPath believes this growth in the adoption of RPA is helping companies unlock new levels of efficiency and effectiveness, as well as drive digital transformation. As businesses reframe their future in a post-pandemic world, organizations that have reached scale with automation efforts have experienced the resilience of the digital workforce.

To meet this growing and timely need for its enterprise customers, PTG has also established a UiPath Automation Practice. By bringing together a team of specialists to provide the highest level of service and support to customers, PTG will help organizations create an effective digital workforce using automation to not only do things differently, but also to do different things – enabling organizations to accomplish new tasks not previously possible without automation. Over the next three years, PTG plans to add up to a thousand specialists to this practice with a focus on developing industry-based solutions in high-growth areas such as automotive, higher education, healthcare and life sciences, and government. The company has already delivered successful digital transformation initiatives across organizations such as General Motors, Amazon, and Stanford University.

“People Tech Group has invested in and is building the UiPath Automation Practice to serve our global customers that have embarked on solving large scale, mission-critical business problems with enterprise automation at scale,” said People Tech Group Founder and CEO Vishwa Prasad. “UiPath’s technology has proven to be incredibly effective at reducing costs, improving accuracy, and freeing up resources for higher-value activities. When we combine this with the oversight and ongoing support from our team of experts, the results are truly game-changing.”

UiPath continues to lead the enterprise automation category by offering the only end-to-end, enterprise-ready automation platform that can grow with customers on their digital transformation journeys.

“With unprecedented levels of digital disruption and change in the marketplace today, customers demand an enterprise-ready automation platform that is agile, secure, easily scalable and can provide the fuel to their digital transformation programs and mission-critical applications,” said Thomas Hansen, UiPath Chief Revenue Officer. “By integrating our industry-leading automation platform with People Tech Group’s deep business IT and consulting expertise, we have created a partnership that helps businesses around the world more quickly, easily, and effectively digitally transform and derive more value from their people than ever before.”

About People Tech Group

People Tech Group is dedicated to helping customers deploy advanced technology for competitive advantage. We specialize in cloud and data transformation services that help businesses profitably scale. For more information, email info@peopletech.com.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.