WellAir announces agreement with Vizient, Inc. to help expand air and surface disinfection technologies to healthcare facilities

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellAir, a leader in delivering technologies that help provide a healthier indoor environment, today announced it has entered a partnership with Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven, healthcare performance improvement company. Vizient members will be able to purchase WellAir’s air and surface disinfection devices at contracted pricing. This comes at a time when the healthcare industry is experiencing an unprecedented need for enhanced disinfection protocols.

Earlier this year, WellAir’s Defend 1050 device, which utilizes patented NanoStrike™ technology, was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a 510(k) class II medical device for filtering out and inactivating airborne particles from the air for medical purposes. In complement, WellAir’s surface disinfection device, NuvaWave®, uses patented UVC technology to provide instant disinfection against harmful pathogens.

The new agreement will strengthen WellAir’s presence in Vizient’s broad network of healthcare organizations across the country – from large integrated delivery networks and academic medical centers to community hospitals, children’s hospitals, and non-acute care providers. “WellAir is proud to be part of the air and surface disinfection protocols for the patients, staff, and visitors of Vizient’s member facilities. Our offerings are used worldwide in healthcare, education, and commercial settings, enabling us to be a trusted partner with Vizient,” said Brad Niemann, Executive Vice President of Healthcare.

About WellAir

WellAir’s mission is to make the indoor world cleaner and safer. The company’s broad range of clean air and surface products are scientifically proven to help safeguard how people work, live and play.

WellAir, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading provider of infection control solutions.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.