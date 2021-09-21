Oggi Foods Readies for Growth with Investment from Bregal Partners

MONTREAL & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oggi Foods Inc. (“Oggi” or “the Company”), a manufacturer of gluten-free, organic, non-GMO frozen pizza and other food products sold in grocery stores and restaurants across North America, has received a growth equity investment from Bregal Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Montreal, Oggi has rapidly become a leader in the “better-for-you” frozen food products category. Oggi’s proprietary gluten-free recipes and hand-stretching crust production process give the Company’s signature Neapolitan-style pizzas a doughy, naturally rising crust that is unmatched among its competitive set. In addition to traditional gluten free pizzas, Oggi has also pioneered several 100% vegan and plant-based-meat frozen pizza formats, which are among the fastest-growing vegan pizzas on the market today.

Bregal Partners Managing Partner Charles Yoon noted that Oggi was an ideal platform to continue investing behind the firm’s thesis in better-for-you frozen food products, which has been an active focus area for several years. "We were highly impressed with the quality of Oggi’s products and with the Company’s growth over the last several years, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Oggi’s founders and management during this next exciting phase of the Company’s growth.”

Oggi Co-Founder and CEO Joe Turturici added, “At Oggi we have worked hard to create what we believe is the best gluten-free frozen pizza on the market, and we are looking forward to working with Bregal to take our business to the next level.”

Bregal’s investment was led by Charles Yoon, Thomas Kearney, Kevin Deemer, Omar Nabhani and Andy Neumann. The Company was advised by Sonenshine Partners and Spiegel Sohmer Inc., and Bregal Partners was advised by Stikeman Elliott LLP and Richter LLP. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Oggi

Headquartered in Montreal, Oggi manufactures and sells gluten-free products including frozen pizzas, pizza crusts and other food items. Oggi’s story originates in the Naples region of Southern Italy, where founders Joe Turturici and Stefano Cataldo set out to create the perfect gluten-free pizza crust that would not only cater to people suffering from celiac disease, but also to anyone wanting to enjoy a great tasting pizza. Joe and Stefano subsequently set a standard for quality and taste as pioneers in producing gourmet and authentic gluten-free Neapolitan pizzas, all of which are made with non-GMO ingredients. Oggi’s proprietary recipe, hand-stretching, and stone-baking of each crust give its gluten-free pizzas rising air pockets that provide an authentic, doughy mouthfeel unlike any other. For more information, please visit www.oggifoods.com.

About Bregal Partners

Bregal Partners is a private equity firm with $1.25 billion of committed capital. Founded in 2012, the firm specializes in three core verticals: consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services. The firm invests in primarily founder-owned companies within its target industries that generate $5 to $75 million or more of EBITDA. Bregal Partners is committed to promoting corporate social responsibility in all aspects of its business. The firm was recently named one of Axial’s Top 50 Lower Middle Market Consumer Investors. For more information, please visit www.bregalpartners.com.