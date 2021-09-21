Senet and Helium Announce LoRaWAN Network Integration Partnership

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Helium, the company behind one of the world’s first peer-to-peer wireless networks, today announced a network roaming integration, broadening access to public LoRaWAN network connectivity for customers deploying IoT applications throughout the United States.

The Helium Network, also known as “The People’s Network”, joins a growing number of network operators, Radio Access Network (RAN) Partners and network infrastructure providers partnering with Senet to ensure that LoRaWAN connectivity can be accessed when and where it is needed, and at the optimal cost. Senet operates the first and only National public, carrier-grade LoRaWAN network and through this roaming integration, its customers deploying enterprise and consumer-grade devices now have expanded access to public network coverage provided by over 175,000 Helium-compatible Hotspots deployed by individuals throughout the US. This network access is available from Senet under its Extended Coverage offering and is supported by Senet network management services, delivering the highest levels of reliability and responsiveness for scaled IoT applications.

For Helium-compatible Hotspot owners, this partnership provides an opportunity for increased network traffic generated by high density IoT applications being deployed by Senet customers, such as asset tracking, logistics and supply chain monitoring, environmental monitoring, and municipal (Smart City) services. These customers represent well over one billion transactions processed on the Senet network annually. Accumulated data transfer and “proof-of-coverage” transactions earn Hotspot owners HNT cryptocurrency for their contribution to building and maintaining the Helium Network infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with the Helium Network demonstrates Senet’s commitment to leading through a combination of innovation and partnerships,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “Helium created a unique and complementary business model for deploying LoRaWAN networks and the combination of extended network coverage and the potential economic incentive of HNT puts Senet and the Helium Network in a leading position to move the market a step closer to pervasive low power wide area network coverage for IoT applications throughout the United States.”

“Senet’s dominant position in the commercial LoRaWAN network market and experience with scaled IoT solution deployments are examples of the success we look for as we partner to deliver value to the Helium ecosystem,” said Amir Haleem, Helium’s CEO and co-founder. “This is an exciting announcement for the industry. The roaming integration with Senet is made possible by the Helium blockchain and brings together two of the fastest- growing LoRaWAN networks in the United States, delivering a significant opportunity for our Hotspot owners to benefit from the rapidly growing IoT services economy.”

Senet operates the largest and most densely deployed public carrier-grade LoRaWAN network in the United States, deployed in over 29 states, covering over 1,300 cities, serving a population of over 55 million people, and processing millions of transactions daily.

The Helium Network has witnessed rapid growth in Hotspot deployments from 7,000 in 2020 to over 175,000 in 2021 across 123 countries globally. There are more than 500,000 additional Hotspots currently back-ordered waiting to come online and over 50 new manufacturers waiting to be approved to build and sell Helium-compatible hardware.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

About Helium

Co-founded by Shawn Fanning and Amir Haleem in 2013, Helium is building the world’s first peer-to-peer wireless network to simplify connecting devices to the internet by rewarding anyone to become a network operator. CEO Amir Haleem comes from an extensive background in triple-A video games. Helium is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Khosla Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Multicoin Capital, FirstMark, Marc Benioff, Shawn Fanning and other top VCs. The Network is live in more than 15,000 cities globally. More information can be found at helium.com.