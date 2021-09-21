PhillyLiving Named Property Manager for New Apartment Complex by Urban Intent

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhillyLiving has been selected to represent real estate development company, Urban Intent, in the leasing and property management of 28 brand new units at 171 W. Berks Street in the East Kensington section of Philadelphia. The boutique apartment building is located just blocks from the commercial buzz of Frankford Avenue and Front Street.

“With several projects in the neighborhood, we believe the development and the walkability of the area make it a great environment for housing,” stated Michael Scannapieco, Managing Member of Urban Intent. “Our aim is to enhance the living experience for residents and neighbors and we are excited to bring this project to life.”

Ready for move-in by October 15, 171 Berks features one or two bedroom options with an open floor plan, hardwood floors and knockout, sound-proof floor-to-ceiling windows in every room - many with skyline views. Building amenities include a gym, bike storage, and a roof deck featuring a dog park, yoga area, and a covered and uncovered lounge. There are many nearby green spaces and some of Philadelphia’s most notable, independently-owned restaurants, bars, boutiques and galleries. SEPTA’s Berks Station is one block away providing an 8 minute commute to Center City.

“Ubanintent is well respected in this industry, which makes us all the more confident in referring our clients to the amazing 171 Berks,” said Mike McNelis, Chief of Growth at PhillyLiving Management Group. “We’re incredibly proud to be selected for property management and are committed to take great care of the tenants.”

Tours of the apartments can be scheduled by contacting PhillyLiving at 215-545-7007 or requesting information here.

About PhillyLiving:

PhillyLiving is all about enhancing quality of life and making it easier for people to experience moments of joy through real estate. What started as a one-man team led by Noah Ostroff in 2010 has become a full-service organization with 33 agents and an experienced in-house operations group that supports all types of real estate transactions. In 2017, PhillyLiving acquired the largest real estate rental brokerage in Philadelphia, The Philly Apartment Company, which has leased 15,000 properties to date. Most recently in 2020, a new division of PhillyLiving called PhillyLiving Management Group was formed to expand the business in the area of property management. For more information, visit https://www.phillyliving.com/.

About Urban Intent

Urban Intent is a Philadelphia Real Estate development company focused on integrating technology, entertainment & walkability in mixed-use apartment buildings. Urban Intent is a Scannapieco Company.