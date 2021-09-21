Partnership Over Product: Colorado-Based Team Joins the Dynasty Network with the Launch of Nilsine Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading wealth advisors R. Scott Bills, Brett R. Bills, Teresa L. Friess, Aaron P. Seeman and Joshua P. DeLoach announced today their partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners to launch Nilsine Partners. The group of advisors launched their new RIA after leaving Merrill Lynch. Nilsine Partners previously managed $1.75 billion in client assets.

Nilsine Partners is an independent registered advisor offering services including banking, lending, investments, and financial planning for business owners, multi-generational family wealth transfer, executives and retirees. The firm specializes in customized portfolio management along with a variety of financial planning services such as multi-generational, philanthropic and trusts.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO, the firm is led by brothers R. Scott Bills and Brett R. Bills who have decades of experience as wealth advisors. The Nilsine team has a total of 9 members including 5 advisors.

“As we continue to evolve and grow the business to meet the needs of our clients, the opportunity and necessity to expand our offerings in the independent world helped accelerate our timeline. We now have the ability to be solutions based, not product driven,” commented R. Scott Bills, CEO and Partner.

“We have always run our practice as our own business within the confines of a larger organization. We have so much respect for the families we work with, and they are the inspiration for making this transition,” said Brett R. Bills, CIO and Partner.

Looking ahead, the firm sees opportunities to place a strong emphasis on M&A/advisory practice acquisition, specifically to expand their current philanthropic and family office services. Additionally, adding real estate opportunities and developing a new advisor recruiting and training program are also on the horizon for the new firm.

The name Nilsine Partners is a nod to the team’s home state, Colorado. The official state motto is “Nil Sine Numine” which means “Nothing without Providence,” the firm created their name to mean “Nothing without Partnership.”

“We welcome Scott, Brett and their team to the Dynasty Network and are thrilled to say that Nilsine Partners is Powered by Dynasty,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “With their decades of experience in private wealth management, I am confident that they will thrive in the independent arena. A team with the caliber of Nilsine Partners moving to a fully independent RIA model is further evidence of the ongoing movement of experienced advisors choosing the option they feel is best for their clients, their team, and their families.”

“We believe Nilsine Partners will transition seamlessly to the fully independent RIA model and could not be more proud to have them as clients. Their brand will resonate with clients and prospects alike, and we envision significant growth of the business both in the short and long term both from adding new clients and from other advisors who will want to join them in their local market. Further, we predict the launch of Nilsine Partners will inspire other likeminded, entrepreneurial advisors to follow suit,” said John Sullivan, Managing Director of Network Development at Dynasty.

Nilsine Partners has selected Charles Schwab as its custodian.

Bios

R. Scott Bills, CFP®, CPWA®, CRPC®

Scott is currently Chief Executive Officer | Partner of Nilsine Partners. He was previously a Senior Vice President Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management from 2005 until founding Nilsine Partners in 2021. Scott has been recognized by Forbes and named to their "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2019, 2020 and 2021; as well as their "Best-in-state Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" list in September 2019, “Top 250 Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" list in July 2019 and "America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" list July 2018. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a minor in Economics from Utah State University. Scott is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professional, designation awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. He also earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) designation and holds the Certified Retirement Planning Counselor® (CRPC®) designation.

Brett R. Bills, CRPC®

Brett is currently Chief Investment Officer | Partner of Nilsine Partners. He was previously a Senior Vice President Wealth Management Advisor and Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management from 2001 until founding Nilsine Partners in 2021.

Brett has been recognized by Forbes and named to their "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Teresa L. Friess, CRPC®, CDFA®

Teresa is currently the Chief Compliance Officer | Managing Director of Nilsine Partners. She began her financial services career in 1986. Her love of math and people have made for an exciting career. Teresa enjoys the challenge of problem-solving, and this skill has developed into leadership and mentoring roles. She was previously a Senior Vice President Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management until becoming Managing Director of Nilsine Partners in 2021.

Aaron P. Seeman

Aaron is currently Chief of Philanthropic & Trust Services | Partner of Nilsine Partners. Aaron began his career with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2000 and achieved firsthand experience in various departments such as Ultra High Net Worth Services, Bookkeeping, and Operations. He was most recently a Senior Vice President Wealth Management Advisor and Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch until founding Nilsine Partners.

Joshua P. DeLoach, CFP®, CSRICTM, CPFA

Josh is currently Chief Strategy Officer | Partner of Nilsine Partners. He has been in the financial industry since 2011. He was previously an Assistant Vice President at Merrill Lynch until founding Nilsine Partners in 2021. Josh earned a BSBA degree from Nichols College with a specialization in Finance & Economics. Josh is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, designation awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. He also earned the Chartered SRI CounselorTM (CSRICTM) designation and holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) designation.

For more information, please visit www.nilsinepartners.com

