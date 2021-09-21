Pala Casino Spa Resort Partners with InMoment to Improve Customer Loyalty Post Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, announced that Pala Casino Spa Resort, the entertainment capital of Southern California, has selected InMoment as its Experience Improvement partner.

Like many in the hospitality industry, Pala Casino Spa Resort reevaluated what excellent customer experience looks like post pandemic. It’s crucial to be aware of what is important to guests as traveling and entertainment open back up. Partnering with InMoment, Pala Casino Spa Resort will better understand customer experience (CX) in the new world and seek to continuously improve guests’ experience.

The focus of Pala Casino Spa Resort Voice of Guest program is to improve overall guest satisfaction and create customer loyalty and retention. Using InMoment’s XI Platform, Pala Casino Spa Resort will collect, analyze and take action on experience data to identify customer friction points and improve operations.

“What is important to guests in 2021 and beyond has changed significantly, and we recognize the need to not only understand but take action so we can ensure our guests feel safe and comfortable at the resort,” said Brittany Castillo, Organizational Development Program Manager. “Guest sentiment is key to loyalty, and loyalty is key to any business. Our partnership with InMoment will help us be able to serve the evolving needs of our guests so they continue to come back and enjoy Pala Casino Spa Resort.”

About Pala Casino Spa Resort

As SoCal’s Entertainment Capital, Pala Casino Spa Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino including an expansive gaming floor with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala Casino’s wide variety of HD premium sporting events enhance an exciting collection of live bands daily at both indoor and outdoor venues. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com