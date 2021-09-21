Booz Allen Wins a Position on BITSDIS – a $350M Biomedical Informatics & IT Support Contract for the National Cancer Institute

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today it won a position on Biomedical Information Technology, Software Development, and Informatics Support (BITSDIS), a five-year Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $350 million to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI) Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT). As a part of this IDIQ, Booz Allen was awarded a $29.9 million task order to support the evolving needs of the cancer research community. Through this award, the Institute has selected a strategic partner that brings a cross-functional, integrated team that will bridge rapid advances between life science research, data science, and technology to drive scientific breakthroughs, support the clinical research enterprise, and strengthen its mission-critical operations.

Under the Clinical Trials Reporting Program (CTRP) task order, Booz Allen will provide the complete range of software development, system engineering, and operational support toward the following ends:

Enhance CTRP as the definitive source for information on all NCI-supported cancer-related clinical trials

Facilitate the capture of information across the cancer research ecosystem to improve clinical trial search, prioritization, and patient/trial matching

Support scientific research aimed to rapidly develop and deploy safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines through the collection, analysis, and reporting of serology test results

As an IDIQ awardee, Booz Allen will provide a broad range of biomedical information technology (IT), informatics, analytical, and consultative services to empower NCI’s clinicians and scientists with leading-edge capabilities and platforms to accelerate their research and support the Institute’s strategic programs and initiatives.

“As a long-standing partner of the National Institutes of Health, we are excited to bring our firm’s full suite of life science, cloud computing, advanced analytics, and technology modernization capabilities to accelerate cancer research and care,” said Roman Salasznyk, senior vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s life science practice. “We look forward to working with the National Cancer Institute to transform the cancer research enterprise by leveraging our deep scientific and technical talent base to meet the Institute’s informatics, data, and IT needs.”

