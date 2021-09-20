Chevron Selects P97 Networks to Enhance Mobile App, Consumer Experience at Retail Stations

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move to enhance its mobile apps for Chevron and Texaco consumers, Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., today announced a new collaboration with mobile commerce leader P97 Networks to make every-day transactions for purchasing fuel and food or participating in loyalty offers as simple as unlocking your smartphone.

The new collaboration taps P97 Networks’ leadership in mobile commerce, cutting-edge technology solutions and demonstrated history of innovation to continue enhancing the customer experience at more than 7,800 Chevron and Texaco retail stations across the United States. This includes enabling personalized offers, mobile payments for fuel and EV charging, omni-channel marketing campaigns, and future functionalities aimed at facilitating contactless, frictionless payment transactions that are anticipated for the future.

“Chevron is dedicated to providing products and services for people on the go and continuing to address their needs in the retail of the future,” said Harry Hazen, Chevron senior manager of Americas Marketing. “Our collaboration with P97 strengthens that commitment – delivering a premium consumer experience at Chevron and Texaco locations by enabling our offerings with consistency, speed, consumer value, and security.”

The announcement with P97 Networks also augments Chevron’s history of success when it comes to the Chevron and Texaco mobile apps, including collaborations with Venmo and PayPal on payment methods, as well as with Honda Innovations on a Connected Car digital experience.

“At P97, we’ve been developing secure cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail and fuels marketing industries for years,” said Don Frieden, P97 Networks founder and CEO. “We look forward to our collaboration with Chevron and helping them continue to support consumers on their driving journey.”

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever- cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About P97 Networks

P97 Networks provides a secure, mobile commerce and behavioral marketing platform that transforms mobile commerce for the convenience retail, fuel, and vehicle manufacturing industries. P97’s platform enhances the ability to attract, engage, and retain customers by securely connecting millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with merchants using identity, geolocation-based software that creates a unique mobile consumer experience. For more information, visit www.p97.com.