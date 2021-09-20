The Beekman Group Partners with Allergy & ENT Associates to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allergy & ENT Associates ("Allergy & ENT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with The Beekman Group ("Beekman"), a leading New York based private equity firm dedicated to accelerating growth in lower middle market companies. Beekman’s investment in the Company’s affiliate, Allergy & ENT Management Holdings, LLC creates a management services organization (“MSO”) supporting a network of sixteen allergy, asthma, and ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) clinics in Houston, Texas.

Established in 1957, Allergy & ENT is the largest multi-specialty allergy, asthma, and ENT group practice in the Houston area with sixteen locations. Allergy & ENT specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of allergy, asthma, and sinus disease.

Enrique Quintero, M.D., CEO of Allergy & ENT, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Beekman and look forward to working together to continue delivering the highest level care to our patients and utilizing their resources to accelerate our growth and facilitate an expansion across Texas and nearby markets. Beekman and its principals have significant experience in physician practice management, which will prove valuable as we grow the platform.”

Andrew Marolda, Managing Director at Beekman, stated, "Beekman looks forward to working alongside Dr. Enrique Quintero and his fellow Allergy & ENT doctor shareholders as they continue to execute on their vision for growth. We are impressed by the Company’s clinical quality, outstanding reputation among patients, payors and referral providers, and their impressive and longstanding history in Houston. We are excited to support Allergy & ENT’s strong team and are committed to bringing our experience and additional resources to accelerate the Company’s path to a higher level of growth and success.”

Allergy & ENT is the fourth platform investment for Beekman Investment Partners IV, LP and the first allergy and ENT platform for The Beekman Group. Truist Securities, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Allergy & ENT. David Keys, Javier Davila and Thomas Collier were the Truist Securities, Inc. deal team advising Allergy & ENT on the transaction.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages $1 billion in assets and has completed over 130 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

About Allergy & ENT Associates

Allergy & ENT is the largest multi-specialty allergy, immunology, asthma, audiology, and ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”) group practice in the Houston area with sixteen locations. Allergy & ENT has been providing Texas residents with the highest quality care since its founding in 1957. To learn more about Allergy & ENT, please visit: https://www.aentassociates.com/.