DLP Capital Closes Two Multifamily Loans Totaling $34 Million in Houston, TX

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and finance firm, announces it has closed two multifamily loans, totaling $34 Million on two apartment communities located in Houston, Texas.

The Houston multifamily properties, consisting of 270 units and 240 units each, are owned by Dr. Furkan Kalkan, President of Kalkan Capital. Kalkan Capital is focused on revitalizing apartment communities overrun with crime and drug problems, transforming them into safe and accessible homes for working families.

“DLP shares Dr. Kalkan’s passion to create better workforce housing in his community,” said Scott Meyers, President of Lending for DLP Capital. “We’re thrilled we could close these loans quickly, providing Dr. Kalkan with the opportunity to continue providing safe and secure housing for families in the greater Houston area.”

Kalkan Capital is a member of the DLP Elite Impact Housing community, an exclusive and top-level investment housing membership through DLP Capital that offers real estate organizations not only debt and equity programs, but also valuable mentorship, the DLP Elite Execution System’s suite of operating tools, Elite Mastermind Events, education and workshops promoting empowerment and growth, and a community of like-minded individuals focused on making an impact while scaling their business.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong relationship with DLP Capital,” said Dr. Kalkan. “These deals will help us provide incredible impact to the residents of Houston, which is directly aligned with Kalkan Capital and DLP Capital’s goals to positively impact the communities in which we live and work. I look forward to closing many more deals together.”

About DLP Capital

DLP Capital is a private real estate investment and financial services company focused on making an IMPACT through acquiring, developing, and building relationships, housing, leaders, and organizations. DLP Capital has an expansive array of business divisions and companies including lending, investment funds, sales, leasing, title services, property management, construction management, development, and loan servicing. Through the Elite Execution System, as well as its exclusive membership platforms focused on business scaling, investment housing, family, and wealth, DLP Capital impacts lives by empowering its clients to choose, create, grow and preserve prosperity. For more Information, visit DLPCapital.com