The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations

The Harvard Cooperative Society celebrated the grand re-opening of its recently renovated bookstore the Harvard Coop, the official campus store for Harvard University managed by Barnes & Noble College. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place earlier this month with (left to right) Jeremiah Murphy, President, Harvard Cooperative Society; Michael Berk, Harvard Cooperative Society Board; John Reardon, Chair, Harvard Cooperative Society Board of Directors; Adele Fleet Bacow and President of Harvard University Lawrence Bacow; Michael Huseby, CEO, BNED; and Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. (Photo: Business Wire)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Harvard Cooperative Society (The Coop) celebrated its grand re-opening of the newly renovated Harvard Coop Bookstore. Located at 1400 Massachusetts Avenue in Harvard Square, the bookstore held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 9, followed by a weekend of celebrations.

Reimagining The Coop

Planning the renovation of the historic bookstore began more than one year ago, and despite the disruptions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was completed within eight months. Barnes & Noble College partnered with The Coop on the renovations and managed the operations of the bookstore. The $6 million renovation will provide a better, more exciting customer shopping experience and includes new flooring, lighting, retail fixtures, a community event space as well as new heating and air conditioning systems, and a new elevator. Harvard Crimson is prominently displayed throughout the store as well as graphics of historic moments in Harvard University’s history that give a fresh, new look to The Coop.

The three-story, 28,550 square-foot building was built in 1924 in the Colonial Revival style and now features a wide selection of high-quality Harvard-branded apparel and merchandise as well as textbooks, trade books and school supplies.

Founded in 1882 in a student dorm in Harvard Yard, The Coop is one of the oldest and largest college bookstores in the United States. The bookstore is open 8am - 9pm Monday - Saturday and 10am - 6pm on Sunday. For more information on the bookstore, visit The Coop website at www.store.thecoop.com/harvard/

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

