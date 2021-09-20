Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than $370 Million to Ameriprise Financial

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that two practices managing a combined $370 million in client assets joined the firm for its strong culture of integrity, exceptional client service, and resources for growth. Financial advisor Larry Teichman, CFP®, whose practice name is Caritas Financial, joined from LPL Financial in Chesterland, Ohio, and J Carrell joined from Morgan Stanley in Arlington, Texas. Both advisors joined Kuttin Wealth Management, a top team within Ameriprise’s independent channel led by Barron’s Hall of Fame advisor Jon Kuttin, CRPC®, AAMS®, AWMA®, CMFC®, CRPS®.

Strong values draw LPL team to Ameriprise

Teichman and his team, financial advisors Christopher Puhalsky, Everard Corcoran, CFP®, and Carey Freimuth, CFA®, CAIA®, AIF®, and support staff Christine Dawson, Beth Kotowski, and Stephanie Snope, manage more than $320 million in client assets. They evaluated independent firms, looking for one that prioritizes delivering personalized, comprehensive advice and shares their strong values.

“We were very impressed with Ameriprise and Kuttin Wealth Management’s approach to financial planning and advice,” said Teichman, who has 23 years of experience serving clients. “We wanted a partner who shares our values and dedication to clients. Kuttin Wealth’s mission, which we agree with wholeheartedly, is proudly displayed on a wall in their office: to provide financial advice that brings clients confidence, simplicity, and success.”

Yearlong due diligence process leads Morgan Stanley advisor to Ameriprise

Carrell, who manages approximately $50 million in client assets, was a senior portfolio manager for 16 years before he become a financial advisor to help individual families and business owners achieve their financial goals. He was seeking a firm that would help him grow exponentially and build out a referrable service model and found that Ameriprise and Kuttin Wealth rose to the top.

Reflecting on his decision to move firms, Carrell said, “After a yearlong due diligence process, there was no doubt that Kuttin Wealth was where I wanted to spend the rest of my career. The team is known for their attention to detail and personalized service, and I’m excited to share this culture with my clients.”

“At Kuttin Wealth Management, we’re open for business to advisors who share our goal of helping more Americans retire with confidence,” said Kuttin. “We’re rapidly expanding our presence across the country – in fact, we’ve nearly doubled our footprint in the last year alone – because advisors see the way we deliver exceptional service to clients and they want to be part of the next chapter in our growth story. We’re pleased to bring these elite practices into our Kuttin Wealth family.”

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Kuttin Wealth Management

Jonathan Kuttin is the founder and CEO of Kuttin Wealth Management, a nationally recognized financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Kuttin established the team in 1994 with two other professionals and has grown Kuttin Wealth Management to more than 80 professionals who work from multiple offices in and outside New York State. The team, which has ranked consistently as one of the top advisory practices in the nation for over 10 years, is one of the largest financial planning firms on Long Island and manages more than $4.2 billion in client assets. Matthew Roesser supports the team as their Ameriprise senior field vice president.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

