Broad Reach Power Invests in 118-megawatt-hour Lithium-Ion Energy Storage Equipment From SYL Battery

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broad Reach Power LLC (“Broad Reach”), an independent power producer based in Houston which owns a 13-gigawatt portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas, announced that it has invested in 118-megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage equipment from SYL Battery (“SYL”) to support the Cascade Energy Storage (“Cascade”) project in Stockton, California.

“Over the last several years, Broad Reach has been steadily building a significant renewable energy and energy storage portfolio in California and other locations in the western United States. Our continued investment in high-quality energy storage equipment will help ensure the reliability and transformation of the grid for years to come,” said Broad Reach Senior Vice President, Corporate Development Justin Amirault. “Broad Reach carefully selects equipment vendors based on a wide range of criteria including performance, reliability and ethical supply chain management, among others. SYL has a proven track record in the space that meets Broad Reach’s high standards and will allow Cascade to enhance grid reliability for the long term.”

Cascade is a 25-Megawatt (MW)/100-Megawatt-hour (MWh) front-of-the-meter project and will achieve commercial operation by the summer of 2022 to help mitigate capacity shortfalls in California. Cascade was selected by Pacific Gas & Electric to provide resource adequacy under a 20-year agreement signed in 2017. Broad Reach acquired the project in late 2020.

This is Broad Reach’s second order with SYL Battery, the first being 47 MWh for the Sierra Energy Storage Project in Jamestown, California. Broad Reach Power and SYL Battery have established a framework, master procurement agreement to enable expedited procurement for Broad Reach Power’s extensive, multi-year GWh project pipeline.

”Broad Reach Power has been an excellent customer and partner to SYL Battery and has enabled our rapid growth in the energy storage market,” said SYL Battery Director of Applications Engineering Lei Zhang. “Their commitment to safety, reliability and performance is number one in the energy storage industry. They are developing best practice standards for the entire industry.”

About Broad Reach Power

Broad Reach Power (“Broad Reach”) is the leading utility-scale storage independent power producer (IPP) in the United States. Based in Houston, Broad Reach is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. The company owns a 13-gigawatt portfolio of utility scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas which give utilities, generators and customers access to technological insight and tools for managing merchant power risk so they can better match supply and demand. Broad Reach is led by a team comprised of solar, wind and storage experts who have delivered more than four gigawatts of projects and have a combined 80 years of experience in the field. For more information about the company, visit www.broadreachpower.com.

About SYL Battery

SYL Battery (“SYL”), a subsidiary of Risen Energy (Global Tier 1 solar panel manufacturer), was established in 2018 at Ningbo which is located on the east coast of China. SYL is a leading energy storage system provider with the capability of R&D, integration, manufacturing, sales, and service. With more than 100 senior battery technology R&D and system integration engineering employees onboard, SYL is devoted to being one of the best energy storage system suppliers. For more information, please visit www.sylbattery.com.