The Bay and Rebelstork Enter Resale Partnership for Gently-Used Baby Gear

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bay, Canada’s iconic retailer, today announced its entry into the baby gear resale industry through a partnership with Canadian startup, Rebelstork. North America’s first managed marketplace for the resale of overstock, open box and quality used baby gear, Rebelstork provides parents with a hassle-free way to buy and resell their baby gear.

Beginning September 26th, customers will be able to access Rebelstork’s marketplace directly via thebay.com. This new experience for customers provides an opportunity to upcycle their baby products to other parents while realizing value from their initial investment. It also contributes to an ever-important circular economy, extending the lifespan for short-term use products.

This partnership kicks off The Bay’s annual Baby Week Event on September 25, 2021 with trade-in events at two Hudson’s Bay locations: Guildford in Surrey, BC, and Square One in Mississauga, Ontario. Parents can bring gently used baby and kids gear and trade it in for a gift card from The Bay. The events provide a safe, trustworthy and easy way to resell gently used baby and kids gear while adopting a more sustainable lifestyle.

As the baby gear resale market continues to grow, parents today are looking for gear that holds the highest retained resale value. Today, many parents factor in the resale value of an item before making a purchase and there is an equally growing interest from millennial parents to make more sustainable choices when purchasing items for their families. Since baby gear like cribs, bassinets, swings and strollers have a relatively short window of use, more parents are turning toward resale by purchasing second hand, or interacting with a hassle-free, reputable and hands-off way to sell their gently used gear.

"Last year, we began to reimagine our kids strategy at The Bay to elevate the entire shopping experience for families. From baby showrooms to our Rookie shops, we have evolved to be more relevant, more innovative and easier than ever to shop for all stages of childhood,” says Laura Janney, Chief Merchant, The Bay. “Our partnership with Rebelstork brings a whole new option to parents looking to make more sustainable choices for short-term product purchases, as well as options for those ready to part with gently-used items that kids have grown out of. We are very pleased to partner with Rebelstork in delivering this experience to our customers.”

“It’s no surprise that babies are expensive: parents can spend upwards of $10,000 - $14,000 on their baby every year and many parents are only beginning to realize the significance that buying second hand or reselling gently used gear can have on the environment and on their finances,” said Emily Hosie, Founder and CEO, Rebelstork. “Our mission is to help families declutter, save and make money, and ultimately contribute to the circular economy.”

Trade-in value will be calculated at the events on-site using Rebelstork’s resale calculator, which takes into consideration programmed qualifiers like age, condition, and operational state. Accepted products will be dated no earlier than 2017 and must be clean, operate well and be free of stains and fabric tears. Strollers must have working brakes, functioning safety straps and opens and closes correctly.

Additional terms, including accepted items for trade-in and their estimated value can be found here. Items that are older than four years will be donated to charity.

About Rebelstork:

Founded in 2019 by former retail executive Emily Hosie, Rebelstork is North America’s first managed marketplace for overstock, open-box and quality used baby/kids gear that gives parents access to the best brands for the best price. Rebelstork makes it safe and hassle-free for parents to extend the life of their outgrown gear by quality checking and condition rating each item before pricing it using their proprietary tech algorithm that determines resale value based on real time market data - the first instant resale pricing tool in the baby gear industry. Gear is photographed and listed on Rebelstork.com where sellers can earn back up to 80% of their resale value. For more information, please visit Rebelstork.com

About The Bay and Hudson’s Bay:

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay and Hudson’s Bay help Canadians live their best style of life. As one of the country’s most iconic brands, Hudson’s Bay operates 86 full-line locations and The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace -- the 6th largest e-commerce business in Canada. The Bay and Hudson’s Bay have established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment including fashion, designer, home, beauty, food concepts and more. The Hudson’s Bay Rewards program is ranked second in department store loyalty programs in Canada.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.