WAVE Electronics Expands Portfolio with CYNC™ Smart Home Family from GE Lighting, a Savant company

HYANNIS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WAVE Electronics and Savant Systems, Inc. are partnering to deliver CYNC™ smart home solutions to custom installation professionals, builders and contractors at WAVE locations nationwide and through wave-electronics.com.

“ WAVE Electronics is a key strategic partner with a shared vision to offer exceptional whole-home experiences without compromise,” said Angela Larson, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations at Savant. “ The addition of CYNC into the Savant portfolio of smart home solutions now available at WAVE is just one example of the value we’re bringing to market as a result of the GE Lighting acquisition.”

CYNC products, developed by GE Lighting, a Savant company, offer homeowners a personalized, connected experience that delivers exceptional convenience, safety, security and comfort.

CYNC is a smart choice for integrators and contractors who are looking to grow their business with builder partners. CYNC whole-home solutions include indoor and outdoor smart lamps, three and four-wire smart dimmers and switches, motion detectors, indoor and outdoor smart plugs, smart light strips and an indoor camera, with myriad new product additions to be announced in the coming months.

The entire CYNC smart home family of products is controlled by the CYNC App, powered by Savant, available in both iOS and Android stores. Inspired by Savant’s award-winning user experiences, the App delivers seamless control throughout the home and includes Savant’s patented TrueImage™ technology and unique personalization features.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license.

About WAVE Electronics

Founded in 2002, WAVE Electronics’ corporate offices are located in Houston, Texas. WAVE is the leader in home automation distribution, services local and national dealers across multiple channels of business that include residential/commercial A/V, and security. WAVE is recognized as the "one-stop" solution with over 8,000 stock items from 126 premium manufacturers. WAVE locations incorporate “handpick” retail-style areas, training facilities, extensively merchandised showrooms for dealers to use as their own. WAVE also goes the extra mile by offering a broad variety of services to their dealers which include: same day delivery, one day shipping, sales and product trainings, marketing services, 24/7 online shopping, and much more. wave-electronics.com

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world’s first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we’re bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We’re also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at www.gelighting.com.

About Savant

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company and Savant Power, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant’s innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment – climate, lighting, entertainment, security and energy – together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android. Learn more at savant.com.