Stellar Cyber, Innovator of Open XDR, Announces Strategic Partnership with ITSDI.

MANILA, The Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR – the only intelligent, next-gen security operations platform – has partnered with ITSDI in the Philippines to bring modern attack protection and remediation to customers in the region. Stellar Cyber is recognized as the leading platform for making security operations easy and cost-effective.

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers

The first XDR Kill Chain™ which incorporates both the Lockheed Martin Cyber kill chain and the MITRE ATT&CK kill chain to expand the platform’s ability to spot both internal and external attacks across the entire enterprise infrastructure.

An AI engine that automatically groups alerts into correlated incidents from across all security tools (both existing and Stellar Cyber’s) to report high-fidelity alerts quickly and automatically respond to modern attacks.

“Stellar Cyber brings high efficiency and productivity in combatting threats by easily tracing and managing cyber-threats at every stage of a modern attack,” said Dennis Domingo, Vice President of ITSDI. “Stellar Cyber’s platform allows us to bring compelling value to our existing breadth of customers and channels in terms of risk management, performance, productivity and lower costs.”

“By creating a new attack model that puts ‘kill’ back into the concept of kill chain and integrating it with our Open XDR platform, we decisively reduce the odds of security teams being on the losing end of a cyberattack,” said Rossan delos Reyes, Country Sales Manager at Stellar Cyber. “In addition, with the XDR Kill Chain woven into our platform, customers can improve their risk management, increase analyst productivity and lower costs now more than ever.”

About ITSDI

Information Technology Security Distribution, Inc. (ITSDI) is a cybersecurity distributor in the Philippines with over 90 years’ combined experience in the information and communications technology industry. Its mission is to ensure freedom and safety of cyberspace by strengthening our customers’ cyber security posture, taking into consideration people, process and technology. ITSDI is committed to providing solutions for the demands of the ever-changing cybersecurity threat landscape through a holistic approach and in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.