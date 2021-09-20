Siebert Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, has appointed Gateway Group, Inc., a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the company.

Gateway will work closely with Siebert management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing road shows and securing invitations to select financial industry conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

“ Siebert has a strong legacy and the values upon which Muriel Siebert founded this company over 50 years ago frame our culture and vision,” said Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert. “ Siebert's top priority is to evolve with the markets by modernizing and expanding our offerings, while keeping our valued clients at the center of everything we do. By leveraging Siebert’s legacy while investing in new technologies, we are committed to building a company that will drive greater value for our clients, shareholders, and employees.

Our recent partnership with Tigress Financial Partners, a disabled and women-owned financial services firm, represents our collaboration with the ideal partner to continue to build on Muriel Siebert’s legacy and our company’s core values as it expands our platform and distribution capabilities while enhancing our current relationships with vendors and partners. In this growing ESG environment, we remain committed to diversity and inclusion while continuing to align with the goals of our strategic partners.

We believe that in light of our strong growth especially within our key divisions and the recent partnership with Tigress Financial Partners, the timing is right to engage an experienced investor relations consultancy to expand our outreach while communicating the new Siebert story to a wider institutional audience.

Siebert is on track for another strong year and is well-positioned to achieve even greater success in the future as we capitalize on the abundant opportunities to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. Gateway has a proven track record in helping growth companies like ours elevate their profiles within the institutional investment community and we look forward to collaborating with their team to broaden the reach of our message and increase the awareness of Siebert’s compelling investment thesis.”

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts its retail brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., which became a member of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in 1967 when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. Siebert conducts its investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and its insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., a licensed insurance agency. Siebert conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert Technologies, LLC., a developer of robo-advisory technology. Siebert also offers prime brokerage services through its fifth wholly-owned subsidiary, WPS Prime Services, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC. Siebert is headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the continental U.S. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit www.gateway-grp.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Tigress Financial Partners

Tigress Financial Partners is the nation’s only disabled and woman-owned financial services firm providing institutional and high net worth investors with expertise in investment banking, capital markets, research, corporate advisory and global trade execution services, asset management and global wealth management. Tigress is a leading Diversity Broker-Dealer, Co-Manager and syndicate member of more than 600 IPOs, Secondary's and Fixed Income transactions with an aggregate value of over $321 billion, as well as a highly ranked equity research provider publishing on more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. Tigress Financial Partners LLC is a national certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Member FINRA, NYSE, SEC and MSRB. For further information about Tigress Financial Partners, please visit: www.tigressfp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend” and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgement of our management. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting our business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

We caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact our business. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.