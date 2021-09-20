Hyperice and UNINTERRUPTED Launch ‘Staying In Rhythm’ Content Series Featuring PGA TOUR Golfer Tony Finau, BMX Athlete Nigel Sylvester and MLB Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology, and contrast therapy, today announced a new partnership with UNINTERRUPTED, the Sports Emmy award winning athlete empowerment brand part of the media conglomerate built by NBA superstar LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, to launch an exclusive new content series: Staying In Rhythm.

Premiering on September 20, 2021, Staying In Rhythm will offer three episodes featuring PGA TOUR golfer Tony Finau, BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester and MLB shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. - all Hyperice athlete ambassadors. Each episode will tell a multi-dimensional story about how each athlete uses their passions to help fuel their success both in and around competition. Starting with Finau, ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup on September 24, the episodes will launch on both Hyperice and UNINTERRUPTED channels, with the remaining episodes featuring Sylvester and Tatis Jr. to premiere later this year.

“Athletes are often perceived as being somewhat one-dimensional,” said Tony Finau, PGA TOUR golfer. “But, I’m also a dad, a husband, an avid sports fan, a lover of food and music; as well as many other things. It’s the combination of these things that drives me to get the most out of every day.”

The series was created as a result of a mutual partnership between UNINTERRUPTED and Hyperice - both brands have a passion for telling authentic stories that highlight athletes. The new collaboration comes on the heels of Hyperice’s recent announcement about its evolution to a holistic high-performance wellness brand. The new, modern approach allows Hyperice to reimagine its brand identity to better serve a broader audience of athletes and help people everywhere do the things they love, and do it more.

“Our collaboration with UNINTERRUPTED marks another pivotal moment in our evolution to a high-performance wellness brand by showing these elite athletes as both the superheroes and the real people they are,” said Andrew Samson, VP of Marketing at Hyperice. “Our ambition with this series is to highlight these iconic athletes by telling their personal stories on how they compete and stay at the top of their game and also find joy in other dimensions of their lives as well.”

The series will live on UNINTERRUPTED, in addition to UNINTERRUPTED YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and will also be available on Hyperice’s Instagram and YouTube channels. For more details about Staying In Rhythm, please visit UNINTERRUPTED.com. To learn more about Hyperice’s full suite of products including Hyperice X, the world's first ever portable contrast therapy device, new generations of its wildly popular Hypervolt and Vyper lines, and Core by Hyperice, an immersive meditation experience with both an app and a handheld meditation device, please visit hyperice.com.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

About UNINTERRUPTED

UNINTERRUPTED is a Sports Emmy-award winning athlete empowerment media, experiences and consumer product brand that is part of The SpringHill Company, the media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter with the mission to empower greatness in every individual. UNINTERRUPTED original content properties, including The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED, Kneading Dough and More Than An Athlete, are impacting culture and inspiring important conversations within and beyond sport and entertainment.