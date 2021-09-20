Boston Blockchain Association Releases Massachusetts Legislator’s Toolkit: Document Provides Regulatory Guidance to Transform the State into a Hub for Blockchain Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Media Shower and the Boston Blockchain Association (BBA) have partnered with the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s leading trade association for the digital asset and blockchain industry, to release a Massachusetts Edition of the Legislator’s Toolkit for Blockchain Technology to guide Massachusetts lawmakers in creating a favorable regulatory environment for the Commonwealth.

Blockchain, the technology behind bitcoin and a key emerging sector for the Massachusetts innovation economy, is increasingly being used in a variety of applications and industries.

In addition to various legislative principles, proposals, and concepts, the Massachusetts Edition has five specific legislative recommendations, such as establishing a State Blockchain Working Group, creating legal/regulatory sandboxes, and standardizing tax obligations.

Media Shower, a Boston-based media and communications company, had previously developed blockchain education sessions for the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative and government leaders across the state. Media Shower actively engages in the Boston Blockchain Association, whose mission is to build the blockchain ecosystem and establish Greater Boston as a blockchain hub.

After learning of a Texas Edition of the Toolkit, Media Shower Executive Consultant Evan Karnoupakis recognized the value in a Massachusetts Toolkit. Having featured the Chamber’s Toolkit in “Blockchain Success Stories,” a book he had co-authored with Media Shower CEO and BBA Founding Member John Hargrave, he envisioned the BBA supporting the document in a manner similar to the Texas Blockchain Council (TBC).

Evan reached out to TBC Board Chair Natalie Smolenski, a blockchain expert also featured in their book, who connected Evan with TBC President and Founder Lee Bratcher. Lee shared his insights on co-developing the Texas Edition with the Chamber. Collectively, these organizations are all working to grow the blockchain ecosystem, making the pie bigger not only for their respective states, but also for the country and industry as a whole.

Massachusetts currently has blockchain legislation in process: Senate Bill 200 and House Bill 126 to establish commissions to study the technology and foster its proliferation, and House Bill 3763 to implement a blockchain-based voting pilot.