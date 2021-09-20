Amerisure Implements One Inc in Landmark End-to-End Claims Transformation

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, a leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced the first successful phase on a multi-leg implementation of its ClaimsPay technology with Amerisure. As a leading property and casualty insurance carrier based in Farmington Hills, MI, Amerisure provides commercial insurance solutions to the construction, manufacturing and healthcare sectors. This implementation is a milestone for One Inc, as ClaimsPay will now facilitate all outbound digital payments for Amerisure.

The initial buildout phase, the first of four, has demonstrated One Inc’s product development and implementation expertise. It was further catalyzed by Amerisure’s onboarding via the Guidewire ClaimCenter accelerator, which greatly decreased the time needed to get the platform operational. By handling the full range of outbound claims workflow tasking, One Inc can provide Amerisure’s claimants with payments far faster than traditional systems that are laborious, suffer from manual processing, and have slower payout times because of the use of paper checks.

“Despite the complexities of our geographic reach and our unique focus points for the commercial P&C market, One Inc was a tremendous partner, building a robust and flexible solution for us,” said Laurie Pierman, Vice President of Claims Operations at Amerisure. “We’re incredibly happy to have them at our side for the next steps in this journey, as we collectively push to make claims technology support and complement our focus on exceptional claims service.”

While ClaimsPay can be implemented as a standalone improvement to digital payment distribution, the Amerisure integration is the strongest evidence yet of the comprehensive benefits gained by digitizing and automating the claims payment ledger, while further demonstrating the value of the ClaimsPay Guidewire accelerator introduced earlier this year.

“Today, leading national insurers like Amerisure are looking not only for cost reduction and efficiency from their technology, but a genuine partner that is adaptable, delivers on its promises, and has bold expectations matching their own,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc. “To date this is one of our most visionary and ambitious implementations, one that truly illustrates the full power and potential of ClaimsPay. We are extremely proud to be working with Amerisure, now and into the future, to make instant digital payments a reality and differentiator for their business.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through its unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Amerisure

Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company is an insurance organization charged with creating exceptional value for our Partners For Success® agencies, employees and policyholders. As an “A” rated (Excellent) property and casualty insurance company licensed in all 50 states, we provide a robust line of insurance solutions to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing and healthcare through strategically located Core Service Centers. For more information, visit amerisure.com.