Culture-Centered Consumer Insights and Advisory Company Collage Group Announces Randi Ochs as Vice President of Custom Insights

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collage Group, the leading source of cultural intelligence about diverse consumers to America’s iconic brands, continues to grow its research capabilities with the addition of Randi Ochs as Vice President of Custom Insights. Randi, a prominent consumer insights leader, will head Collage Group’s custom insights department and oversee the development of tailored, diverse consumer insights for more than 200 of America’s leading brands. Former Vice President at Marketing Evolution, and Senior Vice President at Kantar Millward Brown, Ipsos MediaCT, and OTX, Randi brings more than two decades of experience as a trusted strategic advisor and research team lead.

David Wellisch, Collage Group CEO and Co-Founder, celebrates the new addition to the company’s leadership team: “We are honored to add Randi as a key leader on our growing consumer research team. The expertise and excellence she brings will help Collage accelerate our growth as we support America’s leading companies and executives in their path to achieve Cultural Fluency–the organizational ability to use culture to efficiently and effectively connect across consumer segments.”

In her former role as VP at Marketing Evolution, a marketing performance and optimization platform company, Randi oversaw and mentored the Client Service team, provided the architecture and strategic vision for each account, and played the role of trusted strategic advisor for clients such as Nespresso, Petco, Amgen, MSG, Fox, Universal, and many more.

Prior to Marketing Evolution, Randi was the Managing Director/SVP for Kantar Millward Brown where she led a team of 35 focused on global custom, brand equity and communications research for leading global companies including Starbucks, Red Bull, Mattel, Roku, Intel, Visa, and T-Mobile.

“I’m elated to join the talented team at Collage Group,” said Randi. “Illuminating diverse consumer insights for America’s leading brands is a long-time passion for me, and I’m excited to support the Collage Group partner brands on their journey.”

For more than 10 years, Collage Group has developed consumer insights across race/ethnicity, generation, sexual identity and gender with a focus on high-growth consumer segments. Members of the Collage Group cultural intelligence platforms–Multicultural, Generations and LGBTQ+ & Gender–have access to 10+ years of consumer insights and 300+ studies with new data unveiled weekly. Learn more: www.CollageGroup.com.