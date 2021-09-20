Western Union Business Solutions Supports Latino Business Action Network

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced sponsorship support of the Latino Business Action Network by its Western Union Business Solutions unit.

The Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the purpose to strengthen the United States by improving the lives of Latinos. LBAN empowers Latino entrepreneurs to grow their businesses through research, education and national ecosystem development. LBAN collaborates with Stanford University to champion the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI).

The partnership reflects Western Union Business Solutions’ advocacy towards diversity in business and an investment towards initiatives that further this goal in the small business sector. This partnership is launched with the objective of contributing to the valuable mission set forth by LBAN. It is also an extension of a company-wide commitment to a fully inclusive work culture that reflects global communities.

“We strive to unleash the economic earning potential of Latino entrepreneurs by understanding and addressing structural impediments to scaling their businesses and by identifying and analyzing the opportunities and national economic implications represented by Latino business development,” said Jennifer Garcia, COO of LBAN. “We are excited to have the support of Western Union Business Solutions in this endeavor.”

“Western Union Business Solutions envisions a culture of global unity and boundless connection, contributing to a world where diversity is celebrated in all its forms,” said David Renta, Hedging Director at Western Union Business Solutions. “I am proud that Western Union Business Solutions has joined with the Latino Business Action Network to support its mission and support Latino businesses in the United States.”

