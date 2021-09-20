Wellthy Announces a Strategic Investment and Partnership With Workday Ventures

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellthy, a digital care concierge platform for employees and their families, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Workday Ventures and joined the Workday Software Partner Program. As a Workday Software Partner, Wellthy plans to build a product integration for shared customers to leverage, which will differentiate their benefit offerings with caregiving support for their employees.

Wellthy matches families with a dedicated Care Coordinator who manages their care plan, advocates for loved ones, and tackles tasks across medical, in-home, financial, legal, housing, and social and emotional needs. Workday Ventures participated in Wellthy’s Series B financing announced in June, providing a strategic investment to support Wellthy’s international expansion, product development, and continued growth. The $35 million round was led by Rethink Impact and also included Eldridge, Hearst, and Polaris Partners.

“ Our partnership with Workday is another testament to the importance of caregiving support in the future of human capital management,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, founder and CEO of Wellthy, which works with employers including Accenture, Cisco, Facebook, Salesforce, and Voya, among others. “ Wellthy is providing vital care infrastructure to help employees adjust to new hybrid working norms and helps alleviate the financial, logistical, and emotional strains of caregiving.”

“ Given the impacts of the pandemic, employees are balancing multiple needs and looking for support, and caregiving is a vital component,” said Mark Peek, managing director and head at Workday Ventures. “ We support and partner with Wellthy because we share a common commitment to help our customers focus on what matters most -- employees and their needs. Together, we can help empower customers to provide the caregiving support their employees need, while also providing them with an essential platform for hiring and retaining talent.”

Recent Wellthy data underscores how employees and employers have benefitted from increased productivity, improved morale, and higher retention rates due to the company’s platform:

90% of employees reported feeling more engaged/less stressed at work

66% reported missing fewer meetings

55% recouped more than 10 hours working with Wellthy, with 17% reporting 40-plus hours saved

33% said Wellthy’s support prevented them from taking a leave of absence or resigning due to caregiving reasons

About Wellthy

Wellthy is a digital caregiving concierge. Wellthy uses dedicated Care Coordinators and a seamless technology platform to project manage healthcare for families with complex, chronic, and ongoing care needs. Wellthy takes the pain out of healthcare — scheduling appointments, finding the right specialists, researching treatment options, managing insurance, organizing records, communicating with family members and much more. Wellthy adds a layer of much-needed customer service to the health system — giving families help, hope and peace of mind. Get the care you and your loved ones deserve. With a Wellthy Care Coordinator, you'll always have someone on your side. Find out more at wellthy.com. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn and Twitter (@WeAreWellthy).

About Workday Ventures

Workday Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Workday, Inc., focused on accelerating the growth of emerging enterprise software companies that enhance the Workday customer experience and are complementary to Workday products and services. The $250 million fund was launched in February 2018 with investments in areas including employee engagement and talent acquisition, integration and robotic process automation, strategic sourcing and spend analytics, and financial management.