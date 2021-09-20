United Engineers & Constructors and Imperia Engineering Partners Join Forces to Expand Service Offering to the Energy Generation and Delivery Markets.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Engineers & Constructors, Inc. (United), a leading infrastructure engineering, procurement, construction and consulting company, and Imperia Engineering Partners, Inc. (Imperia), a specialty engineering firm with unique capabilities including a materials engineering and failure analysis laboratory and nuclear engineering programs, together, announced today that the two companies will be joining forces to expand United’s engineering and construction services for the Energy generation, transmission and distribution markets.

“We are excited to welcome Imperia to the United family. In joining forces, we continue to expand our service offering to our clients and to the power industry,” said Scott Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of United. “The United and Imperia integration will provide us the opportunity to offer a more robust, seamless capability to our clients and is a complement to our brand.”

“Joining the United team enables us to provide a comprehensive service offering that has a continued focus on safety, quality and integrity,” said Scot Blodgett, President of Imperia. “This full-service portfolio and complementary cultures will allow us to provide exceptional services to our clients.”

Collectively the companies employ more than 2,000 professionals and have $500M+ in revenue. United has designed and/or built more than 280,000 MW of electric generation and more than 54,000 miles of transmission lines worldwide. The integration of Imperia will expand the company’s engineering services capabilities and offer expanded EPC services to the power industry.

“Together, our teams will create a stronger business for our employees and clients, maximize our growth opportunities, and enable us to continue to focus on our vision of improving lives by delivering the world’s most impactful solutions,” said Mr. Reeder.

United and Imperia are owned by affiliates of CriticalPoint Capital (CPC), a private investment firm focused on acquiring companies with long-term value creation opportunities. Imperia will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of United.

About United

United Engineers & Constructors is an industry leading infrastructure engineering, procurement, construction and consulting company dedicated to improving lives by delivering the world’s most impactful solutions. Since 1905, we have served the power industry by providing comprehensive lifecycle services for the conventional generation, nuclear, transmission and distribution, renewable, and distributed energy markets. Together with our clients and partners, we are unified in our efforts

to deliver innovative and transformative infrastructure designed and built to meet the demands of today and for the future. www.ueci.com

About Imperia

Imperia Engineering Partners has been a trusted consulting partner for businesses focused in the Energy industry for over 30 years. Our areas of expertise include industry leading Flow Accelerated Corrosion (FAC) program consulting; nuclear engineering mechanics; digital instrumentation and control systems; materials engineering laboratory; fossil power generation; power delivery; and industrial and facilities engineering. www.imperiaep.com

About CriticalPoint Capital

Founded in 2012, CriticalPoint Capital is a private investment firm based in Manhattan Beach, CA. The firm is focused on acquiring companies with long-term value creation opportunities and partnering with management teams that can benefit from patient capital and a thoughtful approach to growth. CPC’s portfolio is comprised of investments across a wide variety of industries and the firm is actively looking to grow through additional platform and add-on acquisitions. Contact Ryan McDowell, Managing Director at rmcdowell@criticalpointpartners.com or 310-574-2170. www.criticalpointcapital.com