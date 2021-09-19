Fusionex Signs MoU with Alliance Islamic Bank to Accelerate SMEs’ Halal Business Growth.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence and Big Data technology market leader Fusionex recently signed an MoU with Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad to boost the bank’s Halal in One program.

Halal in One is a halal ecosystem that offers support to business owners venturing into the halal space. The program also helps SMEs obtain halal certification, business advisory and matching services, access to market opportunities and customized financing for certification costs, premises renovation, equipment hire purchase or working capital.

Fusionex will design, develop and deploy a one-stop digital platform to help halal businesses registered with the Halal in One program grow and thrive. Its consolidated digital platform leverages an array of smart AI and Big Data Analytics solutions to help digitally transform SMEs, enabling them to predict market trends, meet customer demand, automate operational processes and scale their business. The cutting-edge platform also improves accessibility to the halal industry by centralizing data to enhance visibility and simplifying procedures, which help save time, lower costs and greatly reduces IT complexity to decrease the number of steps needed to enter the halal market.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Alliance Islamic Bank on their Halal in One program to nurture and develop the halal SME segment via digitalization. I believe that Fusionex’s digital platform will be able to help Halal in One clients with their digital transformation journey. This will take their businesses from offline to online, adopt a hybrid business approach and utilize omnichannel strategies to expand their market reach – future-proofing operations to weather challenges that may come their way. With the collaborative efforts from all parties, this partnership introduces new ecosystems and connectivity that will generate new revenue streams, transform the way business is conducted, and empower these SMEs to achieve their fullest potential,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh.

Alliance Islamic Bank CEO Rizal IL-Ehzan Fadil Azim said, “We strongly believe in the strength of partnerships to support the growth of SMEs. Fusionex offers various digital solutions that help SMEs stay competitive. For example, their analytics intelligence provides insights into customer segments, enabling our Halal in One clients to boost their business performance, agility and growth using the data provided.”

Teh added, “I applaud Alliance Islamic Bank's Halal in One program for providing SMEs with a one-stop business solution to help accelerate SMEs’ growth and boost Malaysia's standing in the international halal market. Our platform’s loyalty management features let entrepreneurs not only entice new customers but retain them via attractive, personalized rewards and gratifications.”

With intelligent tools to help gain a deeper understanding of its customers, Fusionex offers local SMEs the opportunity to create personalized shopping experiences to meet ever-evolving consumer demand. By replacing guesswork with concrete insights gleaned from hard data, it allows SMEs to optimize resources, deliver targeted marketing campaigns and boost sales.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award-winning data technology leader specializing in Analytics, Big Data Management, IR 4.0, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Its state-of-the-art offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data.

Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison, and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative, and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates, as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises [SMEs]) that spans across the United States, Europe, as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also a MDEC Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) company as well as an MSC R&D MGS award recipient.

Gartner’s report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.

About Alliance Islamic Bank

Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad (AIS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (Alliance Bank). It offers a wide complement of Shariah-compliant products and services for consumers and businesses.

AIS is an ardent promoter and supporter of initiatives that create positive impact on business, the community, and the environment.