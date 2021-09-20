Coffee Pod Convenience Without the Landfill Guilt: Introducing the Home-Compostable Coffee Capsule, Co-Developed by Jabil and Prosol

Co-developed by Jabil Packaging Solutions and Productos Solubles S.A. (Prosol), the home-compostable coffee capsule improves on existing solutions and is a significant advancement in coffee pod sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

Co-developed by Jabil Packaging Solutions and Productos Solubles S.A. (Prosol), the home-compostable coffee capsule improves on existing solutions and is a significant advancement in coffee pod sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil Packaging Solutions (JPS), a division of manufacturing solutions provider Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today announced a significant advancement in coffee pod sustainability with the launch of their home-compostable coffee capsule for single serve espresso brewers. This high-barrier coffee capsule improves on existing solutions by eliminating the need for a plastic or foil pouch that is sometimes required to preserve freshness in compostable coffee capsules. JPS co-developed the compostable coffee capsule with Productos Solubles S.A. (Prosol), a leading European coffee roaster, based in Palencia, Spain.

The technically complex coffee capsule format is cherished by consumers for its convenience and ease of use, but often challenged for its suboptimal end-of-life scenario. The new coffee pod does not require a secondary pouch to maintain optimal product freshness, keeping packaging to a minimum without sacrificing flavor or shelf life. Prosol’s deep bench of expertise in the entire coffee process, including brewer performance, home compostability (ex: certificates and conditions for degradation) and the capsule fill process, was invaluable to creation of the design.

“The high-barrier compostable coffee capsule is an excellent example of where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Ayana Johnson, vice president of technology, Jabil Packaging Solutions. “The capsule and coffee grounds work together to break down in-home or commercial composting environments – reducing both packaging waste as well as coffee grounds waste. Jabil’s deep material science expertise and history of innovation in the coffee capsule format allowed us to create something that is uniquely differentiated in the marketplace today.”

Jabil Packaging Solutions partners with industry leaders like Prosol to drive meaningful and impactful innovation in the coffee space. The partnership with Prosol is expected to bring over 500 million compostable coffee capsules to European consumers over the course of four years. This exciting development represents a significant milestone for consumer-packaged goods products that face challenging end-of-life scenarios.

“We know that the most successful, widely adopted sustainable packaging advancements don’t require consumers to make user experience sacrifices,” said Rocío Hervella, CEO of Prosol. “Knowing we didn’t want to negatively affect user experience, we were inspired to work with Jabil to design a home compostable, high-barrier pod that didn’t even consider tradeoffs. The ability to compost these pods at home opens up new opportunities for coffee brands looking to capture a segment of consumers who are increasingly unwilling to bend their ideals for convenience or value.”

Attending AMI's international Single-Serve Capsules conference, September 20-22 at the World Trade Center in Barcelona, Spain? To learn more about this advancement in sustainable packaging, stop by Jabil Packaging Solutions and Prosol’s exhibit, and attend the companies’ joint presentation at 15:00, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Please visit Jabil Packaging Solutions for more information on the home-compostable capsule.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.