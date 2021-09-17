ShopHero Expands Its Industry Innovation Leadership with Release of ShopHero Retail Success Platform™

PROVO, Utah & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShopHero, a market-leading grocery-focused technology company, today announced the release of the company’s best-in-class Retail Success Platform.

The company will unveil the platform at the National Grocers Association (NGA) annual conference, which will be held September 19-21, 2021 in Las Vegas. In addition, at the NGA Executive Conference prior to the show, ShopHero founder and CEO Matt Garner will join with George Eversman, EVP of Business Development and Retail at DOT Foods, Inc., to present the topic, “E-COMMERCE AFTER COVID: WHERE IS ONLINE GROCERY GOING NEXT?”

The ShopHero Retail Success Platform is an easy-to-use, turnkey solution that provides everything an independent local grocer needs to drive success with shoppers.

“The Retail Success Platform provides the vital foundation independent grocers need to modernize their brand,” said Matt Garner, Founder and CEO of ShopHero. “More importantly, it positions them to take full advantage of additional innovations on the near horizon, such as endless aisle and personalization technologies, that will be game changers for independent grocers.”

Retail Success Platform Structure

The ShopHero Retail Success Platform includes three key components: eCommerce, Shopper Engagement, and Point-of-Sale (POS). Today, the company is unveiling two new additions: the Prism™ online marketing toolkit within Shopper Engagement, and ShopHero Point-of-Sale.

Prism is an intuitive, end-to-end toolkit that automates online marketing and promotions. Prism drives customer engagement by executing automated email, social media, and SMS campaigns to the retailer’s customers, using the store’s own branding and URL.

The new ShopHero Point-of-Sale is a proven turn-key terminal system that integrates the latest payment, customer loyalty/rewards, inventory and security options into a single, simplified package for optimum data utilization.

In addition, the ShopHero Retail Success Platform now incorporates SNAP technology, which enables online shoppers utilizing electronic food stamps to pay electronically.

ShopHero ’s comprehensive new platform extends the company’s proven track record of market-leading branded ecommerce solutions that empower neighborhood grocery retailers across the U.S. and Canada to stay competitive and profitable.

“At ShopHero, we have worked hard to serve neighborhood retailers by extending their brand and service with customer-centric ecommerce solutions,” said Kyle Spencer, COO of ShopHero. “The Retail Success Platform is the next step in helping ensure our retailers are well positioned to compete at the highest levels, now, and in the future of grocery retail.”

About ShopHero

ShopHero is a pioneering leader in ecommerce and fulfillment solutions for the grocery industry. Our intuitive, next-generation Retail Success Platform provides everything grocers need for personalized grocery retail success: robust eCommerce, insightful Shopper Engagement and comprehensive Point-of-Sale. With our logistics technology, independent grocers can cost-effectively provision home delivery services without a substantial investment in either technology or delivery infrastructure. ShopHero is a subsidiary of Dot Foods, Inc. For more information, visit shophero.com

About Dot Foods

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 133,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U.S. distribution centers and two distribution centers in Canada. For information, visit dotfoods.com.