Octo and Tyto Athene form Joint Venture

HERNDON & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo and Tyto Athene announced the creation of a Joint Venture (JV) that brings together two premier IT modernization and digital transformation providers to the U.S. Federal Government. Together they operate as Octo-Athene, LLC to deliver exceptional services and end-to-end solutions with capabilities that span from network modernization to converting data into actionable intelligence at the application layer. Both companies have established track records of providing innovation in emerging areas and are poised to offer cutting-edge solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, 5G, Blockchain, Data Interoperability, Defensive Cyber Operations, Network Modernization, and Internet of Things while serving federal agencies across defense, intelligence, space, national security, civilian, and health sectors.

Octo has made a name for itself over more than 15 years by providing modernization support to the Federal Government from user-centered design of mission systems to emerging technologies deployed in novel ways. “ We are elated to have brought our two companies together in this way after previous successful collaborations,” said Mehul Sanghani, Octo’s CEO. “ The full spectrum modernization and transformation capabilities brought to bear by this JV make us a force to be reckoned with in the marketplace.”

Tyto is recognized for utilizing industry-leading technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver services, at scale, under a variety of business models, across the Federal Government. “ Our two companies have previously collaborated on various operational issues, addressing market trends and technology delivery,” stated Chris Meilhammer, Tyto CEO. “ But the combination of these two amazing companies under a formal arrangement is very exciting. We look forward to delivering our combined capabilities for the benefit of our customers and their respective business objectives.”

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octoconsulting.com.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto is an IT services and solutions company that provides mission-focused digital transformation to enhance the client experience and enable them to achieve desired outcomes. Tyto’s services and solutions embody its domain expertise in four major technology domains: Network Modernization, Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, and IT Services Management. Tyto offers a broad range of service delivery models including design/install projects, Managed Services, and ‘As-a-Service.’ With over 50 years of experience, Tyto supports Defense, National Security, Intelligence, Civilian, and Public Safety clients across the United States and around the globe. Visit gotyto.com.