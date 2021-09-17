2021 ISA Women's Influence Award Winner

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 17, 2021, the Industrial Supply Association (ISA) named Julie Sferes, Business Operations Director at Horizon Solutions, the winner of the 2021 ISA Women's Influence Award. The Women's Influence Award honors an individual from an ISA member company for their commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel. This is a new award from the ISA, honoring individuals who make significant contributions to improving women's careers.

Julie Sferes' win acknowledges her passion and positive impact on Horizon Solutions, the industry, and the community. Julie is a founding member and leader of the Women in Industry Group at Horizon Solutions. She also participates in the ISA Women in Industry Network. This ISA network is focused on fostering a sustainable network of engaged professional women leveraging expertise and relationships, focused on developing women leaders. Additionally, Julie is a member of Women United of Greater Portland (ME), where she empowers women and fosters the development of their children.

"Julie is an inspiration to other women in the industry and her community," says Donna Benner, Vice President of ISA. "Her actions do demonstrate what our Woman's Influence award is about."

"Julie is a hard worker and fast learner and has proven to be a great leader of people. Julie's strength of communicating with everyone and working closely with all people in the company continues to be a strong suit," says John Kerkhove, President & CEO at Horizon Solutions. "She has taken the time to learn all aspects of our business and is a great listener. More importantly, Julie wants to help everyone succeed, and it shows in how she listens, helps to solve problems, and provides the support needed to those looking to get the job done."

ISA presented Julie Sferes with the Women's Influence Award at the Horizon Solutions headquarters in Rochester, NY. The win and ceremony were a surprise to Julie. To view the ceremony and learn more about Ms. Sferes' achievements, visit https://www.horizonsolutions.com/2021-isa-womens-influence-award-winner.

About Horizon Solutions: Horizon Solutions helps improve efficiency, productivity, and safety through our expertise in electrical, automation, energy, industrial, and safety solutions. We've been serving customers for over 160 years, and our success is built upon our commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of customers like you. Our focus on honing an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the industries we serve allows us to work with you to design innovative solutions using the latest technology. We take the time to learn about your business to recommend the right solutions to help you achieve your goals. Learn more visit https://www.horizonsolutions.com/.

About the Industrial Supply Association: The Industrial Supply Association is the channel association for the industrial MROP market. Focused on the End User's changing needs and the new drivers and capabilities needed by all stakeholders to thrive as the channel continues to evolve, ISA's mission is to help members develop and advance their companies and careers. Learn more visit https://www.isapartners.org/.