AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of XL Bermuda Ltd and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of XL Bermuda Ltd (AXA XL) (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries. (Please see below for detailed listing). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AXA XL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AXA XL’s operating performance has been impacted by volatile underwriting results in recent years. This volatility stems from various issues, including increased frequency in catastrophe losses and the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the group has implemented various changes to leadership and underwriting processes. After a tumultuous 2020, the group’s underlying underwriting performance has begun to show improvements through the first half of 2021, reflecting broad based rate improvement and corrective underwriting actions implemented during the period. As market dynamics stabilize, AM Best anticipates that the group will demonstrate continued improvement and more stable operating results.

Additionally, AXA XL’s parent organization, AXA S.A., remains supportive of the group’s business and continues to contribute both implicit and explicit support.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed, with stable outlooks for XL Bermuda Ltd and the following subsidiaries:

AXA Insurance Company

AXA XL Reinsurance Ltd.

AXA XL Resseguros S.A.

Catlin Insurance Company Inc.

Catlin Re Switzerland

Catlin Specialty Insurance Company

Greenwich Insurance Company

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

T.H.E. Insurance Company

XL Catlin Insurance Company UK Limited

XL Insurance America, Inc.

XL Insurance Company SE

XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.

XL Insurance Switzerland Ltd

XL Select Insurance Company

XL Specialty Insurance Company

XL Re Europe SE

XL Reinsurance America Inc.

