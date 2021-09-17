Vizient Announces Expanded Membership Agreement with Geisinger

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced that Geisinger, headquartered in Danville, Pennsylvania, has selected Vizient as its strategic partner after completing an extensive, formal review process. Vizient’s market-leading contract portfolio, an array of analytics solutions and services will help them make better health easier for their patients. In addition, the partnership will include advisory resources aimed at helping them achieve their savings and performance improvement goals.

“We are excited to have Geisinger expand their relationship with Vizient by collaborating on cost reduction and operational improvement strategies designed to strengthen their position as a leading provider of health care in the communities they serve across Pennsylvania,” said Byron Jobe, president and chief executive officer for Vizient.

Vizient offers a robust portfolio of tools and services to healthcare clients like Geisinger. Programs include Vizient’s market leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) programs, which include the pharmacy sourcing program and the Novaplus® private-label program, to better manage pharmaceutical costs and medical/surgical supply costs. It will also begin integrating several analytics solutions into its cost management and clinical-supply integration strategies including: Vizient Savings Actualyzer® for supply and pharmacy data insights, and the Vizient Clinical Database (CDB) to create a sustainable partnership between supply chain and clinicians that improves care delivery and financial performance cost. This partnership will help drive better patient outcomes, growth and increase operational efficiencies.

“This agreement aligns Geisinger’s focus on providing high-quality affordable health care services with Vizient’s unique sourcing capabilities which are clinically integrated through the use of analytics and specific advisory resources. It means we are all pulling in the same direction for the work required to deliver the best possible care to patients, said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient.”

Vizient has experts in purchased services, construction, and physician preference items to improve clinical alignment and cost performance across its acute and non-acute facilities. Additionally, the Vizient Clinical Data Base® helps engage physicians in utilization and supply choices, as well as the Vizient Operational Data Base® for comparative operational and financial insights.

“As we do with all vendors, suppliers and consultants, our contracting decisions are based on the value these agreements bring to Geisinger and our patients,” says Kevin V. Roberts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Geisinger. “By securing world-class quality products, tools and/or services at the best price, we’re ultimately able to deliver better patient outcomes. We are delighted to be working with Vizient whose culture, vision and core values closely align with ours.”

Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the health system includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, research and innovation operations and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.