 Resource Label Group to Acquire StickerGiant.com

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full-service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, announced the signing of a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Colorado-based StickerGiant.com, Inc. Closing of the acquisition is expected to be completed within 30 days, pending regulatory approval.

Created by John Fischer in 2000 as one of the first online sticker companies, StickerGiant has evolved into an industry leader in the ecommerce sticker and label custom manufacturing channel by providing an amazing customer experience, fast-turnaround, and high-quality products. Based in Longmont, CO, StickerGiant has been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Colorado and recently received the Colorado Manufacturer of the Year in Advanced Manufacturing and Machining. Known for their quick turn model, StickerGiant is committed to producing most sticker and label product orders within 24-48 hours.

John Fischer, Founder of StickerGiant stated, “I am thrilled to have StickerGiant joining Resource Label to continue the growth of the company. They clearly match our passion for our customers and culture in the ever-changing label industry. And they embrace the value our team brings to the ecommerce channel. We welcome the resources they provide to accelerate StickerGiant’s growth.”

“We are so excited to join Resource Label,” stated Beth A. Smith, CEO of StickerGiant, “how auspicious that during the month that we are celebrating our twenty-first year as a company we are taking this next big step in our growth. Our Giants (employees) and culture are everything to us. We are delighted to have Resource Label’s full support for what makes StickerGiant unique and successful.”

Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label, stated, “We are extremely excited to welcome the StickerGiant team into the RLG family. The culture, business model and enthusiasm that each Giant brings has positioned them as the market leader in the growing ecommerce space. We embrace their entrepreneurial spirit and look forward to working with all Giants to build upon their success.”

About Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With nineteen manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group, LLC employs over 1500 associates in the U.S. and Canada. Resource Label Group is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.