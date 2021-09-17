Lincoln Financial Group Announces Reinsurance Transaction With Resolution Life and Significant Capital Deployment

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Security Life of Denver Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Resolution Life, to reinsure approximately $9.4 billion of in-force executive benefit and universal life reserves. The transaction will generate approximately $1.2 billion of capital. The proceeds will predominantly be used to fund incremental share repurchases of approximately $900 million that we expect to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate uses, primarily paying down debt. The transaction is expected to be approximately 5% accretive to Lincoln Financial's adjusted operating earnings per share and expand ROE in 2022.

“We are pleased to announce this transaction, which we expect to be highly accretive to EPS, expand ROE and maintain our overall high-quality business mix,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group. “We will continue to pursue opportunities to build additional shareholder value above our core strategy that is the basis for our long-term 8-10% growth expectations.”

Under the terms of the reinsurance agreement, Lincoln Financial will retain account administration and recordkeeping of the policies. The transaction will have no impact on Lincoln Financial’s relationship with, or commitments to, its distribution partners and policyholders. Additionally, Lincoln Financial remains focused on the continued growth of its Life Insurance business, including the sales of individual life insurance and executive benefits products.

The agreement is dated September 17, 2021, with an effective date of October 1, 2021. Closing of the transaction is subject to usual and customary closing conditions, but there are no regulatory approvals required to close the deal. The transaction is structured as a coinsurance treaty for the general account reserves and as a modified coinsurance treaty for the separate account reserves, with counterparty protections including a comfort trust and investment guidelines to meet Lincoln Financial’s risk management objectives.

Lazard acted as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Lincoln Financial.

