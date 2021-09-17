Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s new streaming entertainment service and exclusive distributor of the Serie BKT media rights worldwide, and FOX Networks Group to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean. This revolutionary partnership marks Helbiz Media’s arrival in North America and is the first time the entire Serie B championship will be available to view in this region.

Helbiz Media will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B matches and game highlights live on the FOX Sports family of networks. FOX will broadcast three Serie B games per week in HD with English language commentary, and Helbiz Live will feature commentary in Italian for all Italians living in America. The partnership is confirmed for the next three seasons including 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.

This agreement also serves as a milestone for Serie B, following the addition of other newly confirmed broadcast markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Balkans, Greece, Spain, Latin America, Indonesia, Romania and Israel. Broadcasting across these regions will provide the Serie BKT with continued growth, ultimately turning the championship into an international soccer attraction.

As the first US shared micro-mobility company to publicly list on Nasdaq, Helbiz continues its expansion into new markets, while accelerating the development of adjacent service categories, such as live streaming services, designed to offer different degrees of subscriptions, allowing users to select their preferred level of content. This agreement between Helbiz Media and FOX advances the Company’s international development strategy, presenting an opportunity for immediate growth within the American market.

"This season has marked an enormous international growth of Serie B following the recent broadcast agreements announced in several countries on three continents,” said Mauro Balata, President of Lega Serie B. “Fox and the North American market was the missing piece. It was an ambitious goal of ours, only a dream until a few months ago and we are honored to have achieved it. It gives us great satisfaction to be able to reach our Italian fans who are in the United States. We thank the many credible investors who operate in this market that are betting on our championship.”

“We are honored to partner with FOX,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of HELBIZ MEDIA. “The Serie B Championship could not find a better place to be broadcasted throughout North America. This partnership represents a huge step in terms of coverage, potential reach and editorial treatment for Serie B and expands the international presence of Helbiz Live. It also clearly demonstrates the growing interest in the Serie B Championship worldwide. With FOX and Helbiz Media broadcasting throughout the USA and the Caribbean, Serie B will receive great exposure in America.”

ABOUT HELBIZ & HELBIZ MEDIA

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 45 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. Helbiz Media is an entity of Helbiz Inc. that was created with the dual mission of developing, managing and offering consumers audio-visual entertainment content, while serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group and its investors. Helbiz Media has acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons including 2021-2024. The content service, Helbiz Live, links the world of soccer and entertainment to micro-mobility thanks to Subscription + Cashback for mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.