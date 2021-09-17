BigBear.ai Enters into Transformational Commercial Partnership with Virgin Orbit to Deploy AI-Powered Analytics Platform for End-to-End Responsive Launch Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has entered into a transformational software agreement that will generate annual recurring revenue with Virgin Orbit, a responsive launch and space solutions company. BigBear.ai will support and enhance Virgin Orbit’s rapid launch capability with equally agile AI-powered insights into space-based data for US government, international defense, and commercial clients.

Pursuant to the agreement, BigBear.ai’s Decision Dominance platform has already begun working to support Virgin Orbit and its customers through the real-time deployment of AI-powered software for mobile assets in the field; the development of applications that can identify objects, analyze ground material, map land and monitor climate in space; and the use of innovative products that fuse data from multiple intelligence data sources, including the satellites launched by – and, in some cases, owned by – Virgin Orbit.

Dr. Reggie Brothers, BigBear.ai Chief Executive Officer, said, “BigBear.ai is delighted to support Virgin Orbit’s mission to open up space access and use space to drive lasting change on Earth. We look forward to working with Virgin Orbit to make their space-based offerings even more powerful and help their customers achieve decision dominance in this important new frontier.”

Dan Hart, President and CEO of Virgin Orbit, said, “We are very pleased to partner with BigBear.ai as we bring our proprietary air-launch technology to customers around the globe. BigBear.ai is a true leader in real-time intelligence gathering, monitoring, control visualization, analysis and reporting. By combining our launch capability, satellite constellation partners, and the unparalleled technology of BigBear.ai, we can give the end-users of space systems the means to interpret rich data, identify changes, make well-informed decisions quickly, and to take action. The powerful combination of rapid launch, low-cost satellite technology, and powerful AI is hugely impactful, and allows us to transform capabilities that have been dreamed about for decades into a practical and achievable reality for our civil, national security, and commercial customers.”

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The Company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic and imperfect data environments. BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit builds and operates one of the most flexible and responsive satellite launchers ever invented: LauncherOne, a dedicated launch service for commercial and government-built small satellites. LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft, Cosmic Girl, which allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. In just a span of four years since its creation in 2017, Virgin Orbit has developed a proprietary air-launch technology, coupled with world-class manufacturing infrastructure and a proven team to transform space access for a diverse and global customer base.