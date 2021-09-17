EventConnect Partners with the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC) to Enable Streamlined Hotel Booking and Insights for Sporting Events

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, EventConnect, the leading event and sports tourism management software provider, announced a partnership with one of the most established sports commissions in the US, the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC). Using EventConnect’s platform, ASEC will streamline all sport event experiences, enable more efficient communications with hotel partners, and provide easier access to event insights and impact.

“We are thrilled to be working with EventConnect. This partnership will allow us to extend back-end data reporting after sporting events deeply and will strengthen our relationships with our hotel partners,” said Nikki Balich, Executive Director at ASEC.“ Using the EventConnect platform will help bring in additional events and increased revenue to the state of Arizona.”

“We are enthusiastic to partner with ASEC as they continue to bring in premier sporting events to Arizona,” said John D’Orsay, CEO at EventConnect. “Our solution will add value while driving revenue to all parties involved, including hotel partners, tournament organizers, and the state of Arizona. Our platform will provide unmatched data and event impact clarity across the board to all stakeholders, which will also save time while lowering expenses.”

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors and accommodations on one platform—working with more than 4,000 events, 20,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports destinations/organizations reduce administrative tasks and increases the capacity to deliver memorable experiences to all participants. The no-cost, end-to-end platform is customized for each partner’s needs and is seamless for organizers and participants to use, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect has an average savings of 24% on hotel rates versus the leading booking platforms and has an over 99% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences.

About Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC)

​The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission (ASEC) is a non-profit organization created in 1988. The Commission collaborates with hundreds of partners to help fulfill the mission of bringing national and international sporting events to the state; assisting in the promotion of existing events and Arizona sports teams; providing volunteer recruitment and organization for large-scale sporting events; and developing youth sports programs. In 2009, it assumed oversight of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2012, the Grand Canyon State Games. ASEC was the founding organization and owner of the 2015 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. For more information about the Commission, call 480.517.9700 or visit www.azsportsent.com.