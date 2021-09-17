Regional Grocer Hy-Vee, Inc. Adopts Receipt Marketing Technology Powered by flexEngage

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flexEngage, a global leader in dynamic receipt and transactional communications, today announces that they have been chosen by super-regional grocery chain Hy-Vee, Inc. to power its receipt marketing technology across all of its 275 stores.

Through this engagement, flexEngage will enable Hy-Vee to personalize, monetize, and manage all of the marketing content on in-store receipts and ecommerce order notifications. In conjunction with Hy-Vee’s current content providers Catalina, Citrus Ad, and Quotient, flexEngage will place targeted marketing content and manufacturer offers to shoppers on Hy-Vee receipts, opening up the opportunity to personalize a critically relevant marketing channel.

The news comes as Hy-Vee recently chose a new POS company, GK Software. Hy-Vee was looking to complement the new POS deployment with a technology provider that would assist in better engaging customers post-purchase, while also creating new revenue streams by monetizing transactional communications. After an extensive search, Hy-Vee chose flexEngage for its advanced digital receipt and ecommerce notification capabilities, and comprehensive platform with turnkey integration to Hy-Vee’s content providers.

“We are excited to partner with flexEngage because of their flexibility and robust receipt marketing platform. We believe they provide our company with a valuable tool that will help our retail media team create new revenue streams, all while providing consumer savings and a better shopping experience,” said Joe Hammond, Group Vice President of Marketing at Hy-Vee, Inc.

“We are beyond thrilled that Hy-Vee has chosen to work with our company. For over 10 years, flexEngage has provided proven post-purchase engagement solutions to specialty retailers. Hy-Vee’s selection demonstrates how innovative grocery retailers can also take advantage of our platform to launch new solutions that improve customer engagements while also creating new monetization channels,” said Tomas Diaz, CEO of flexEngage, Inc.

About flexEngage

flexEngage delivers custom-made transactional communications that reduce churn for brand-driven retailers. We believe that customer loyalty begins the moment after purchase. Customers like GNC, FiveBelow, and VitaminShoppe choose our white-glove service to turn their POS into a marketing machine, multiply the number of repeat purchases and extend their customer lifetime value. Learn more at https://www.flexengage.com/industry-grocery/.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 85,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.