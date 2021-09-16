Starlux Games Announces the Launch of Bump Rumble

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starlux Games LLC announces their release of another unique and active family game called Bump Rumble™!

“We’re super excited about the launch of this super silly game we call, ‘A smack for the whole family,'” says Judd King, Founder of Starlux Games. “Bump Rumble also features glow-in-the-dark lights, which we’ve found amps up the players, especially teens and kids, and makes for an exciting game night or party event,” says Judd.

In Bump Rumble, red team battles blue in five ridiculous bouts of bumping, balancing and racing. Every player gets active, and nearly every spectator giggles hysterically. This party game is every bit as absurd to play as it is hilarious to watch.

The key to the game is the Clash Cube, which participants roll to determine which game option will be played in the round. There are five exciting game options: Bump Race, Bump Battle, Bump Royale, Bumper’s Choice, and Bump Relay. Each game option requires the players to crouch down and clasp their hands behind their knees while holding a No Drop Loop. This ensures each player is low to the ground, making their movements not only safe, but challenging and hilarious to watch.

The game pieces included are Clash Cube, Rumble Ring, No Drop Loops, and Ring Pins. The $40.00 MSRP makes Bump Rumble a very affordable family game. Look for Bump Rumble at your favorite toy store or visit StarluxGames.com.

About Starlux Games LLC: SLG was formed in 2014 to offer popular, award-winning active play options for youth. They offer a full range of unique games such as Capture The Flag REDUX, Glow Battle, Vikings of the Northern Lights, Wizards & Werewolves and the Starlux Pool Party.