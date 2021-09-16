KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Glenbeigh 2 Issuer 2021-2 DAC

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Glenbeigh 2 Issuer 2021-2 DAC (Glenbeigh 2). The transaction a static RMBS securitisation backed by seasoned buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage loans. The underlying provisional collateral consists of a €1.1 billion portfolio of seasoned first lien performing and re-performing mortgages that are secured by buy-to-let (BTL) properties located in Ireland. The loans in the portfolio were originated by Permanent TSB plc and were sold on 13 November 2021 to Citibank, N.A., London Branch (Sponsor) which transferred the beneficial interest of the portfolio to Glenbeigh 2 Seller DAC (Interim Seller under Glenbeigh 2) and in turn to Glenbeigh 2 Seller 2021-2 DAC (Seller under Glenbeigh 2). The servicing of the loans was transferred to Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC (Pepper) in March 2021.

The Notes’ payment priority is strictly sequential. The aggregate note issuance is expected to be equal to the collateral balance. Certain Notes also have the benefit of a Liquidity Reserve Fund (LRF) and a General Reserve Fund (GRF). The Class A Notes are rated for timely interest payments and ultimate payment of principal while all other rated notes are rated for ultimate payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal.

