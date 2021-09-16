Keter Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keter Group SA (“Keter”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Keter plans to apply to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KETR.”

Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint global co-coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BC Partners Securities LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners. BNP Paribas Securities Corp is acting as co-manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Jefferies LLC.

ABOUT KETER

Keter is the innovative global leader in consumer lifestyle solutions for in and around the home. Inspiring people to create amazing spaces for over 70 years, Keter invents, builds and brings to market an extensive range of patio furniture, indoor and outdoor storage solutions, tool storage systems and household organization products known for their durability, design, and functionality. Keter designs with the most innovative technologies and builds with sustainable materials, creating lifestyle products that enhance people’s spaces, elevate their experiences, and last a lifetime. With brands and products available in over 100 countries through leading retailers, Keter is positively impacting consumers every day, everywhere around the world.

Keter was acquired by leading international investment firm BC Partners in 2016.